Apartments planned by Maysville

A plan for 196 apartments has been proposed for 5701 Meijer Drive near Interstate 469, the Maysville Road Meijer and Menards stores and the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center.

The proposal for the far northeast part of Fort Wayne is being advanced by AP Fort Wayne Limited Partnership with an address in Dallas.

Documents filed with the Department of Planning Services show seven 28-unit buildings plus a pool and a leasing office.

The developers are asking for a waiver of design standards to allow for three-story structures 45 feet tall. The ordinance allows for 30-foot buildings.

“The height waiver request will not create a significant impact on contiguous properties,” the applicants say, because only one of the apartment buildings will be adjacent to a residentially zoned area.

The rest of the 10-acre property is surrounded by commercial use or commercial zoning or zoning that would allow 40-foot buildings, the applicants say.

The land is zoned shopping center, which permits use for apartments. The applicants seek approval of a primary development plan and the height waiver.

The proposal will have a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. June 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net