First Presbyterian sets Texas memorial

The Rev. Anne Epling's office at Fort Wayne's First Presbyterian Church looks out on the downtown building's courtyard, and already she's noticed people stopping.

Some pause, just for a moment. Some walk the length of the row of child- and adult-sized chairs, reading names and looking at photos. Some lay a flower or two.

The response to the mass killing of 19 elementary schoolchildren and their two teachers last week in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old armed with semi-automatic weapons was something Epling, the church's senior pastor, felt called to do, she said Wednesday.

The memorial was assembled and installed Sunday afternoon after a service that morning gathered representatives from five Fort Wayne Presbyterian congregations – including Amistad Cristiana, Trinity, United Faith and Grace – for a prayer and remembrance.

“What better way ... to send the message that we remember them, that we weep with them, we pray for them and we will take action for them,” Epling said of the display.

The tiny chairs, with photos of the children affixed to the seats, came from the church's day school, where they are regularly used, Epling said. She said she got the idea after seeing a similar display on another church's Facebook page.

A mother of four, Epling said she has been concerned about gun violence for some time. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, the congregation held an educational event on gun violence. She also wrote an opinion piece on the subject published in The Journal Gazette.

“We continually want to work toward sensible gun laws.” That includes making it more difficult to acquire an AR-15 weapons like those in the shooting at Robb Elementary School, she said.

She added she is dismayed at Indiana's recent action allowing most people to carry a handgun in public without a permit.

“I think all of us have to ask ourselves the question 'What can I do?'” Epling said.

The Rev. Carrie Winebrenner, resident pastor at First Presbyterian who lived in San Antonio for 15 years, said the killings at the school hit her hard. She said she appreciates the church's concern.

“We've had a number of people thanking us for putting them out there, for bringing this to Fort Wayne,” she said of the chairs. “A lot of people thanked us ... for giving the children a place.

“Our faith says that we have to stand up for people who are being silenced, and these children were silenced,” Winebrenner said. “They had no voice.”

rsalter@jg.net