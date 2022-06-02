Southeast accepting business entries

The next competition to encourage service-based businesses to locate in Fort Wayne's southeast quadrant has begun accepting applications, City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker announced Wednesday.

Project Activate SouthEast Fort Wayne is a pitch competition for entrepreneurs who will showcase their business plans for local judges. The selected business will receive an award of up to $150,000 in business wrap-around services.

These services will be provided in-kind or at a deep discount by local businesses invested in cultivating new talent in southeast Fort Wayne.

The selected party must locate their brick-and-mortar business in the southeast quadrant and commit to that location for three years.

Applicants must complete an entrepreneurial training program such as The BUILD Institute, a SEED program, Kauffman FastTrac, or the Breakthrough Program offered through the NIIC, or have proof of completing such a program.

In addition to these programs, workshops will be offered throughout the summer to offer additional business plan writing assistance.

For the competition, Project Activate SouthEast Fort Wayne is partnering with Bloomington-based Crossroads at The Mill to develop a custom program. Applications are available online at bit.ly/3x93nvk.

“Participating in the PASE competition has opened up doors for my business and introduced me to people I never would have met,” said Marquessa Ewing of The Backyard, last year's competition winner.

In addition, Tucker is seeking business partners for the program that would like to be a part of helping PASE entrepreneurs succeed. For more information, email Tucker at Sharon.tucker@cityoffortwayne.org.