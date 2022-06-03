Fort Wayne/Allen County

Franklin Electric aids local baseball

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has donated more than $22,000 this spring in pumps to local baseball leagues to mitigate flooding so fields can stay open.

“I am so appreciative of the generosity. We will put them to good use,” said Justin Allen with Hamilton Park Little League.

The donation is now open to all local community-supported organizations. Email Stephanie.List@fele.com by June 17 for details.

Super Shot sets immunizations

Super Shot will provide required back-to-school immunizations to area children at four events, with the first from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the nonprofit agency's clinic, 1515 Hobson Road.

Indiana Michigan Power will sponsor the first of four vaccinations this summer.

I&M will furnish hot dogs and bring a bucket truck to the event.

Backpacks will be given to the first 100 children who sign up by calling 260-424-7468.

Here is the schedule for the three remaining back-to-school vaccinations, which be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays:

• June 23: Sponsored by Anthem

• July 14: Sponsored by CareSource

• July 28: Sponsored by MDwise.

Super Shot provides access to vaccinations including COVID-19, chickenpox, influenza, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough).

For more information, please call 260-424-7468 or view the Super Shot clinic schedules at supershot.org.

Goodwill CEO plans to retire

Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana announced Thursday that President and CEO Bill Warriner plans to retire at the end of the year.

He has been with the organization for 31 years.

Warriner described leading the nonprofit as the highlight of his career.

“I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the tremendous impact that Goodwill continues to have in clearing barriers to employment in northeast Indiana. But it's now time for a new CEO to lead the organization forward,” he said in a statement.

Goodwill's board has launched a search for Warriner's replacement.

“Bill has been instrumental in evolving the organization's reach to online and in-store customers,” Steven Zacher, board chairman, said in a statement. “He's been a steady had in running the business and a strong voice for those facing barriers to employment.”

The nonprofit, which serves 10 northeast Indiana counties, prepares people with disabilities for independence through training, personal growth and work.

Area

Huntington trails starts campaign

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to help the Huntington Area Recreational Trails Association.

If the campaign reaches the goal of $50,000 by July 30, the trails association will receive a matching grant as part of the housing authority's CreatINg Places program.

Money will be used to create the Erie Rail Trail Connections, a 3,900-foot, ADA-compliant trail expansion that will connect Parkview Huntington Hospital campus and Huntington University to existing trails and downtown Huntington.

The expansion will fill in gaps between foot and bike transportation to Huntington's districts, providing a safer, more accessible path for residents, a news release said Thursday.

Donations can be made online at www.patronicity.com/project/huntington_trails_expansion?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#!/.

