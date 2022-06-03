Local COVID numbers dip slightly

After a steady uptick in recent weeks, Allen County's new cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly in this week's report.

New cases stand at 417 -- after 443 new cases were reported last week and 423 the week before. During the week ending May 13, 356 new cases were tallied.

As recently as the week ending April 8, only 65 new cases were reported. That was the lowest point this year.

The number of new county cases, although up substantially from that point, nonetheless represents a fairly low level of the disease -- about 60 new cases a day. That compares to more than a thousand new cases in a single day reported during the local peak of the pandemic.

Health officials say new case numbers now do not represent a complete COVID-19 picture because many people test themselves and do not always report positive results. Self-testing was not an option earlier in the pandemic.

State health department statistics show Allen County ranks fourth among Indiana counties in new cases in this week's reporting -- behind Marion, Lake and Hamilton counties.

Allen County this week reported 17.7% of new cases between May 22 and May 28, the latest data available, were reinfections, down from 19.7% in the previous week's reporting period.

The highest percentage of reinfections was in Wells County, where more than one in three new cases, 34.8%, were reinfections. Kosciusko County was next at 29.1%, followed by Wabash County at 27.8%, Noble County at 25.5% and DeKalb County at 22.7%.

All those counties had lower numbers of new cases than Allen County, so the higher percentages reflect that. No other county in northeast Indiana reported more than the 46 new cases reported in Noble County.

Allen County reported one death this week and two deaths during the week ending May 27, bringing total deaths to 1,156 since the start of the pandemic. The county's total cases stand at 106.600.

