Regional rail work receives millions

The biggest share of $11 million in federal funds aimed at improving rail infrastructure in Indiana will go to projects in Fort Wayne and northern Indiana.

Up to $8.4 million will be dedicated to the Connecting the Crossroads of America project, which will make track improvements to the Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern Main Line and Decatur subdivision, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday in a news release.

About $2.6 million will go to the Elkhart Preservation and Improvement for the Community Project.

The Fort Wayne project will replace ballast and ties along a 54-mile segment of the main line and install rail, ties, ballast and surfacing on a 14-mile segment of the Decatur subdivision.

Additionally, surfaces of 43 at-grade crossings will be replaced with rubber seal/asphalt designed to handle heavier loads and increase longevity and efficiency of travel at crossings.

The improvements address safety problems and promote economic development by allowing increased track speeds and better operating conditions while improving supply chains, officials said.

The money comes from President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, which nearly tripled funding for rail infrastructure to $1 billion a year for the next five years. Indiana DOT is providing matching funds for the projects.

The second batch of project funding awarded to Indiana went to projects benefiting the Elkhart & Western line.

The money will allow interchange track to be relocated, upgrade the nine-mile Elkhart Branch line to class 1 track safety standards, expand rail siding capacity and replace three grade crossing surfaces.

The project will relocate the interchange used by the Elkhart & Western and the Norfolk Southern Railroad into an industrial area and out of the city center.

The project also will alleviate problems with trains blocking two roads.

The federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement program making the grants awarded more than $368 million to 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

rsalter@jg.net