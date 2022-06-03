More than 150 people came out Thursday night for a vigil for Sarah Zent and her three children, who were killed a year ago in their Fort Wayne home.

Photos of Zent and Carter Mathew Zent, 5, Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3, and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, were in front of the house at 2904 Gay St., south of downtown. Balloons were released after people spoke and led prayers, and there were candles lit and held in solemn silence.

The vigil was different this year because the killer, Zent's boyfriend Cohen Hancz-Barron, was found guilty of the four murders on May 19 and is scheduled for sentencing at an Aug. 5 hearing. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Family and friends were worried because the evidence was circumstantial, said Colleen Douglas, Sarah Zent's aunt. With the trial over, it feels different, and “at least we know he won't hurt anyone again,” she said.

Melanie Fields, Sarah's mother and the children's grandmother, thanked everyone when she spoke to the crowd. “I'm just overwhelmed that everybody just comes together and remembered,” she said.

After the speeches, she said that 160 people had signed up on Facebook to come to the event, but she didn't expect this kind of crowd. “It blows me away every year – this year and last year – just seeing all the love and support,” Fields said.

There was a vigil last year a few days after the murders, said Stacey Davis, one of Thursday night's organizers. She said the family's house hasn't been occupied since then.

Fields hopes that what comes from the gathering is that people are there for each other.

“We've got to find God,” she said. “We've got to get the devil out of our community, our world. We've got to find peace.”

In the opening prayer, the Rev. Angelo Mante of Alive Community Outreach said, “We won't forget. The family won't forget – that's a given. But the community will not forget.”

In addition to the vigils, there's a mural of the four on the side of a barbershop on Gay Street.

“The hardest part of that, maybe it's over,” and now healing can begin with the trial done, Mante said.

Many of the vigil's speakers thanked the crowd gathered and kept remarks short.

“I know it's making them happy, too,” said Travis Karl, Carter and Ashton's father, referring to all the people.

Sarah's father, Allen Zent Jr., told the crowd, “We've got to take care of each other. The little stuff doesn't matter.”

Many of the people who came were family. Others said they attended to show support.

Harlynn Terry, 10, said she came because she knows the boys' father.

“Travis really wanted us here,” and they wanted to be there, she said.

Alan Drummond said he expected the crowd, and it could've been more. There are a lot of good families involved, he said.

He came because “Travis is like a son,” he said. He gestured to the kids' photos and added, “These are like my grandkids.”

Gloria Dies, a neighbor from down the road, came to give support, partly because she understands the loss.

“It happened to my son” when he was shot seven years ago, she said. She also calls herself “the neighborhood watch” and keeps an eye on the kids playing, she added.

Four motorcycle clubs attended. Sarah's father, Allen, is a member of one of them, the Indiana Jingoes. Others were the Black Hatchets, Rare Breed and Tru Kingz.

Justin McGraw of the Tru Kingz said he's part of the family, and the clubs were all there supporting the family.

John Stanz, also of Tru Kingz, said, “It's a community thing. We support the family. It's a M.C. (motorcycle club) community.”

In the final prayer, Pastor Lewis King noted that people were hurting there.

“But when I look around at the people here, there is hurting. But there is love,” he said.

jwolf@jg.net