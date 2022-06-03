Thunderbirds gear up for return to air show

All six airplanes in the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Fort Wayne on Thursday, each performing some of the group's signature maneuvers.

The Thunderbirds are in town for the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show at the 122nd Air National Guard Base this weekend.

Mike Gouloff, air show board president, said this is the first show since 2019 because it operates on a three-year cycle, with each event taking about two years to plan.

Gouloff predicts 40,000 people will attend and said he believes this is the biggest event in Fort Wayne.

“Everyone loves air shows,” he said. “I have never talked to anyone who wasn't pumped for this event.”

The Thunderbirds performed at the Fort Wayne Air Show in 2019, and after performing, the team voted the event as the best military air show atmosphere at the International Council of Air Shows.

“They remember Fort Wayne,” Gouloff said. “The Thunderbirds look forward to this event because they know Fort Wayne, and they know what we're about.”

Kyle Oliver, one of the Thunderbird pilots, has been flying for 10 years, and this is his third season with the group. The Dayton native said he's excited to perform.

“I think the whole Fort Wayne community will be incredibly supportive,” he said. “Folks in the Midwest are usually pretty patriotic and excited, so I think it's going to be a great weekend.”

In 2020, the Thunderbirds took a break from performing at air shows due to COVID-19 concerns, so they were flying less. Oliver said the group was devastated by the decision, however. They all “took about 24 hours to feel sorry” for themselves before creating a backup plan.

The group began conducting a series of multi-city flyovers with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels titled “America Strong.” The demonstration recognized health care and other essential workers during the pandemic.

“We were flying a lot less, so we didn't have as many air show practices and had to redesign our demonstration,” Oliver said. “It's great to be back to our bread and butter, and what we're used to doing.”

The air show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, when parking for the event opens. There is no admission fee for the event, and flights will start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

