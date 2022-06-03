Trine, Parkview to open new facility

Leaders of Trine University and Parkview Health hope to ease concern about shortages of specialty health care workers with a new $40 million educational and training facility in Fort Wayne.

Announced Thursday, the facility, Trine University Fort Wayne, would be on 10.6 acres on the north side of Union Chapel Road near Interstate 69.

Plans are to file for rezoning the land to professional office and personal services by Tuesday, said James Tew, Trine spokesman.

The 120,000-square-foot building for Trine's College of Health Professions would stand four stories tall, an architect's rendering shows. The facility would hold Trine's current programs in physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology and Trine's graduate-level programs now housed at a Parkview building on Randallia Drive.

They include the doctor of physical therapy and master's of physician assistant studies. The associate of science in surgical technology program at Randallia also will move, as will a speech-language pathology program now at the Fort Wayne Education Center on Dupont Road.

Trine expects to add programs in occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences. Officials predict enrollment would increase from 200 to 700, and the new facility would employ 100 faculty members, Tew said.

Among attractions for students, in addition to up-to-date classrooms and labs, the new facility would feature a simulated patient care center, or SimCenter. It would include mock surgery and emergency room suites and exam rooms. No actual patients would be cared for there.

The new building would contain amenities for students, including a library, bookstore, gathering area and academic support and counseling services.

Trine and Parkview officials realized some time ago that the program had outgrown the Randallia Drive location, Trine's President Earl Brooks said Thursday.

The new facility should “transform health care training in northeast Indiana, further establishing Fort Wayne as a leading center for health care and for provider education,” he said.

Parkview is still evaluating the best use of space at the Randallia campus, said Dena Jacquay, Parkview Health's chief administrative officer.

She called the planned facility “a wonderful complement” to the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus and said it would have “positive impacts, ... on the health and well-being” of residents in the Fort Wayne region.

With the large baby boomer generation aging into senior status, the need for health care workers is expected to increase both nationally and regionally, she said.

Growth in health care jobs is expected to outpace other industries, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts.

Officials expect a 31% growth in jobs for physician assistants and 21% growth for physical therapists through 2030.

Construction is expected to begin as soon as approvals and permits are in place, and the building should be completed by the fall of 2024. A builder has not been selected, Tew said.

The project will have a public hearing before the Allen County Plan Commission at 1:30 p.m. July 15 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net