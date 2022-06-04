Jail overcrowding abated this week

The Allen County Jail has been below its maximum limit for inmates at least once during the past several days, the Allen County commissioners reported Friday during their weekly meeting.

The jail has been persistently over its 732-bed capacity, averaging more than 775 inmates as recently as the period between April 4 and May 6. Reducing overcrowding was one requirement set by a federal judge who ruled against the county in a lawsuit brought by inmates alleging improper conditions.

Commissioner Rich Beck said after the meeting he did not have the exact number of people being held at the jail Friday. The number is difficult to calculate, he said, because people are constantly entering and being released from jail custody.

A daily jail census report Wednesday put the number of inmates at 729, not counting those in temporary lockup.

Capt. Steve Stone and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux did not return calls Friday seeking information about the jails current census.

Beck said the commissioners will respond in person to the rulings of Judge Damon R. Leichty of the Northern District of Indiana during a June 16 court date in Fort Wayne.

Nelson Peters, president of the commissioners, said there is continuing confusion about the role of the body in the jail situation.

He said the commissioners role is limited, comparing it to being the jails landlord. The commissioners are responsible for the physical upkeep and ownership of the jail, but the operation of the jail is overseen by the sheriff.

The commissioners are not in charge of the sheriff, as he is an independently elected official responsible to the voters, Peters said.

In other business, commissioners:

 Accepted an agreement for preliminary engineering work for a deteriorating bridge on Yoder Road over the Simmerman Drain. The work is urgently needed because the bridges condition is affecting the roadway, said Mike Thornson, county engineer.

The work by Engineering Resources Inc. of Fort Wayne is listed at $32,200.

 Accepted a completed project that involved work on Parkview Plaza Drive from Dupont Road to 1,800 feet north of that intersection. The cost was $682,557, or $13,222 under budget, Thornson said.

