'Branch to Browse' feeds zoo animals

Officials with Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and Indiana Michigan Power gathered at the zoo's giraffe platform Friday to feed the animals and announce a new partnership.

“Branch to Browse” will provide the zoo with branches, twigs and leaves to feed some of its 1,500 animals, including giraffes, porcupines, orangutans, birds and kangaroos. I&M's forestry program collects the browse – a branch with leaves attached – when trimming trees to keep power lines clear of vegetation, reducing power outages in the area.

Katie Davis, I&M's vice president of external affairs and customer experience, said the company reduced power outages by one-third in the last five years by trimming trees.

“One of the leading causes of power outages is trees,” Davis said. “We usually trim them down and turn them into mulch, but it's great to support a community asset and deliver to the zoo instead.”

I&M delivers 13 cubic yards of browse to the zoo every two weeks, I&M Forestry Supervisor Chad Tinkel said. The most common tree species delivered are maple, oak, ash, willow, sycamore, pear and mulberry.

Tinkel said the idea for the program began about a year ago with some group discussions within I&M, and then the company reached out to the zoo to see whether it was interested in the partnership.

Zookeepers help identify the tree species needed for the animals, and I&M delivers.

Sara Morris, zookeeper, said most of the animals will use the browse in one way or another, whether to eat or to furnish their habitats. The giraffes, for example, eat 20 to 50 pounds of browse a day.

“We're really, really lucky to have this partnership,” she said. “Every animal – from our insects to our giraffes – will benefit from this program.”

This partnership is not the first time I&M has assisted the zoo.

Tracy Warner, I&M's communications manager, said the utility company and the AEP Foundation have donated more than $300,000 to the local zoo for education programs, events and capital improvements in the last two decades.

