County COVID cases fall slightly

After a steady uptick in recent weeks, Allen County's new confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly in this week's report.

New reported cases stand at 417 – following 443 new cases reported last week and 423 the week before. During the week ending May 13, 356 new cases were tallied.

As recently as the week ending April 8, only 65 new cases were reported. That was the lowest total this year.

The current number of new county cases, although up substantially from the first week in April, represents a fairly low level of the disease – about 60 new cases a day. That compares with more than 1,000 new local confirmed cases in a single day reported during the local peak of the pandemic.

Health officials say new case numbers now do not represent a complete COVID-19 picture because many people test themselves and do not always report positive results. Self-testing was not an option earlier in the pandemic.

State health department statistics show Allen County ranks fourth highest among Indiana counties in new cases in this week's reporting – behind Marion, Lake and Hamilton counties. That's not surprising, considering that Allen has the third largest population of the state's 92 counties.

Allen County this week reported 18% of new cases between May 22 and May 28 were reinfections, down from 20% in the previous week's reporting period.

The highest percentage of reinfections was in Wells Count with 35%. Kosciusko was next at 29%, followed by Wabash at 28%, Noble at 26% and DeKalb at 23%.

All those counties had lower numbers of new confirmed cases than Allen. Noble reported the second highest number at 46.

Allen County reported one coronavirus-caused death this week and two deaths during the week ending May 27, bringing the county's total COVID-19 death toll to 1,156 since the start of the pandemic. The county's total confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 106,600.

