Danger of drugs focus of rally

Friday evening's demonstration at the Allen County Courthouse was about the danger of drugs, but fentanyl stole a lot of the focus.

This was the second nationwide Association of People Against Lethal Drugs, or APALD, rally. Local residents participated once again. Yard sign-sized photos were planted in front of the Allen County Courthouse entrance, commemorating 32 of the county residents who have died of a drug overdose.

In 2021, there were 172 drug-related deaths in Fort Wayne, said Theresa Garcia Juillerat, who organized the rally with the group Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy, or JAVA.

Of those deaths, 85% were caused by fentanyl, she added. One of the victims was just 14 years old. The deaths were an increase from 2020, when the city saw 149 drug-related deaths.

Juillerat's son, Christopher Juillerat, died at 23 from fentanyl on May 12, 2020, she told the crowd of more than 50 people.

“My son was not an addict,” she said. “He died from a bad choice. Kids are supposed to learn from their bad choices, not die from them.”

Christopher had taken fentanyl that was made to look like a Percocet pill.

“There's no drug circulating in our city that's immune to fentanyl, including marijuana,” she said. “Fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction.”

Juillerat and many of those who spoke at the rally were not aware of fentanyl until they lost a loved one to it. What they hoped to do was raise awareness.

“I was the mom who asked 'What is fentanyl?' “ said Ada Disinger, whose son, Lake Disinger, died from it in October.

Ada Disinger is now a certified recovery coach and hears from teenagers about addictions. She encouraged the crowd to talk to city and county leaders because law enforcement is going after the big dealers. Disinger said if they started going for the small dealers, people would get the message.

Gina Moore told the crowd that she found out four days afterward that her 30-year-old son, Jeff Moore, had died from fentanyl. She implored the people there to educate the younger generation about the drug.

“We need to save our babies,” she said.

When Shawn Taylor spoke, she talked about how her daughter, Rebecca Taylor, died after being in recovery, lapsing into taking what she thought was a Percocet but was 100% fentanyl. Shawn Taylor said that by being open about the cause of her daughter's death, she has prompted some people to seek treatment.

After the speeches, people held anti-drug signs up along Clinton Avenue, prompting drivers to honk their support.

Signs read “one pill can kill,” “it only takes one” and “stigma kills so does fentanyl!” Other signs mentioned departed loved ones by name.

Douglas Mieras said that his longtime friend, Matthew Tanner Henderson, died March 16 while in recovery. Henderson was in the Allen County Jail when he took the fentanyl he overdosed on. His mother didn't know for four days after he had died in the hospital.

Besides being there for Henderson's memory, Mieras hoped the rally would bring awareness of any drug, but he is most worried about fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is killing not only children but adults, he said. “It's a pretty scary drug.”

The 32 photos that were planted in front of the courthouse showed the range of overdose deaths wasn't just age. They included people of various ethnicities, genders and even styles of dress, from baseball caps to suspenders and a tie.

Dee Campbell was one of those attending who wasn't directly affected by a death from drugs but wanted to show support and raise awareness.

“This is something that's everybody's problem,” she said. “If you don't use drugs, that doesn't mean it doesn't affect you.

She was also there as support for those who'd lost loved ones, just as JAVA members had been there for her when her grandson Kevin Nguyen disappeared more than three years ago.

“We all have our battles, and that's what makes us JAVA,” she said. “We're better together.”

