Second case of avian flu detected in Allen County

A second case of avian influenza has been detected in an Allen County flock.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed a preliminary diagnosis Thursday in a flock of about 100 birds of mixed species. The flock is classified as a commercial poultry operation because the owner supplies eggs to some households.

The owner called state officials after eight birds died in less than 24 hours, the animal health board said. The agency did not reveal the location.

A preliminary avian flu diagnosis was made at a Purdue University laboratory in West Lafayette. Samples will be sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Laboratory in Iowa.

Birds at commercial farms within a 6.2-mile area of the affected flock will be quarantined and tested for avian flu as part of standard protocol. Those farms will need a permit to move birds and eggs, said Denise Derrer Spears, spokeswoman for the Board of Animal Health.

Bird flu viruses usually do not infect people, but there have been some rare cases of infection in those who came into direct contact with sick birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The USDA said eggs that are properly prepared and cooked are safe to eat.

Avian flu was also detected in a smaller backyard flock in Allen County last month.

The case detected this week is the 12th case in Indiana this year. They were found in Allen, Elkhart, Johnson, Dubois and Greene counties. Ten cases involved commercial flocks and two were in hobby flocks.

Poultry owners should call the healthy birds hotline at 866-536-7593 if birds exhibit symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, loss of appetite or energy, lack of egg production, and swelling or discoloration around their heads.

