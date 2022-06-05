App can help lower costs, reduce waste

Meijer customers are taking advantage of discounted food that might otherwise become waste through a program expanded last year.

The Michigan-based grocery chain, which just opened another Fort Wayne store last month along East Dupont Road, said its Flashfood initiative has diverted more than 1 million pounds of food from potentially going to landfills.

Customers using a Flashfood app are able to get food that is nearing its sell-by date, including meat, produce, seafood, deli, dairy and bakery items at up to 50% off, Meijer said in a May news release. That might help keep meals – or more balanced meals – on the table as inflation causes the cost of groceries, gas and other necessities to rise.

“We're pleased to see that customers are taking advantage of the Flashfood program,” Todd Weer, a Meijer senior vice president, said in a statement.

Meijer launched Flashfood as a pilot program in November 2019 at several supercenters in metro Detroit. After reducing in-store food waste by 10%, Meijer expanded it to all its stores in 2021. An estimated 255 Meijer supercenters have Flashfood.

Flashfood is a Canadian company that allows retailers to upload information about surplus close-dated grocery items for purchase, the news release said. Customers can go to the app, select a Meijer store, choose items and pay for them directly on the app. They can then pick up those items at the store, confirming the order with customer service.

“Minimizing food waste is a priority for us at Meijer, and we're constantly looking for ways to cut down on landfill use and the production of greenhouse gases,” said Erik Petrovskis, director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. “Flashfood has been an exciting addition to our stores, and I'm happy to see that the program is so effective in benefiting not just the environment, but also our customers.”

Other stores providing similar options through the Flashfood app including Tops, Hy-Vee, Giant, Giant Eagle, Family Fare, Marlin's and Stop&Shop.

Taking advantage of such deals can reap savings without risking health.

The food and consumer protection director at the Allen County Department of Health said sell-by dates help groceries know how long to display products for inventory management. Use-by dates are an indicator of when products might be at their peak quality.

“It is safe to sell those items at a discount before the date,” the health department's Steve Schumm said, noting that groceries will sometimes donate such items to food pantries.

But how soon food is used at home – particularly once opened – can put a consumer at risk if they're not conscious of time elements.

Refrigeration can slow – but won't eliminate – bacteria growth that can lead to the foodborne illness listeria. Schumm said tossing opened or leftover food after about a week is generally a good rule of thumb.

The federal government does not require product dating, except for infant formula – which has been in short supply lately, partly due to production-related setbacks. When health departments visit stores, Schumm said staff will check dates on formula, which is critical to ensure a product being sold has maintained the quality of necessary nutrients.

Cornell University developed a FoodKeeper app, partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Schumm said that can be a helpful guide for consumers.

That app, available free through app stores on Android and iPhone smartphones and tablets, features a searchable database for more than 500 foods. It also includes storage timelines, cooking tips and other practical advice concerning food quality.

“The app brings some very good food storage and freshness advice to consumers, and it puts that data right in your hand on demand,” Cornell food science professor Bob Gravani said when the app was first released.

