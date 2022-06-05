Emergency responses taking toll

Emergency medical services across the county continue to suffer more than a year after Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's board approved an emergency declaration, Allen County fire chiefs say.

The responsibility does not fall on the city, a mayoral spokesman said, even though officials will continue to participate in discussions about solutions for the challenges emergency medical services face.

“The city does not have a direct role or responsibility with providing a solution,” John Perlich said in an email.

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, has provided emergency medical services to Fort Wayne residents since 1983 through an agreement with the city and county, both of which appoint members to the authority's board.

TRAA's board declared a state of emergency last year after several months of unacceptably slow response times from the contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions.

TRAA has gone through several changes in the last year, including paying students to take necessary classes on-site to become medics. The organization's board also approved moving to a two-tiered system, which allows the limited number of paramedics to focus on high-level emergency calls.

The Allen County Fire Chiefs Association said in a letter to City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, that they don't expect an overnight fix, but they don't understand the apparent lack of urgency and support from city officials.

“This is a city problem, and thus far, the only people working to find a solution to this issue have been the county providers,” the letter said.

County providers have been taxed by the number of TRAA Level 0 calls, which means the authority doesn't have available ambulances or responders in the city.

From May 2021 to February, county providers responded to more than 1,300 such calls, the letter said. Of the 1,300 calls, county providers transported city residents to hospitals about 550 times.

“The other roughly 750 calls were disregarded and pulled county providers from their own coverage area, away from their constituents they are sworn to serve,” the letter said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department also responds to emergency medical calls. Many of the firefighters are trained as paramedics, but they can't transport patients.

At times, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responds and spends as much time with patients as needed before a county provider can make it to the scene, which can take as long as 25 minutes.

Jehl and county fire chiefs have suggested the city fire department get state approval so its paramedics can transport patients, which would give some relief to county providers. But that request seems to have hit a brick wall.

Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey said the department will not transport patients.

“It's not how the emergency system in our community is designed,” Lahey said in an email. “Also, having our department transport patients would pull our crews off of fire responses and lead to longer response times on the top priority of our department, which is to save lives and property in fire emergencies.”

Jehl said the current situation is putting county fire departments in a similar predicament. The county providers have become a “permanent Band-Aid for the authority's lack of manpower and service,” the association's letter said, and their taxpayers have suffered by not having emergency services available when they have to respond to a call in the city.

County fire chiefs have warned the city that they might not respond to mutual aid calls for TRAA – either by choice or by running out of resources, Jehl said in a letter sent Friday to Lahey.

Jehl asked for a formal response to county fire chiefs within 10 days about whether the city department should expand services.

“If it is indeed prudent for FWFD to move in that direction, it would likely save lives,” Jehl said in the letter. “If FWFD should not deem it prudent to move in that direction, a thoughtful response should assist in restoring the good faith needed.”

The association said the issue is one that directly affects emergency responses to city and county residents.

“Public safety needs to be a top priority for the city of Fort Wayne,” the letter said. “The county fire chiefs have been working toward a solution, and we only ask that the city of Fort Wayne put forth just as much effort.”

