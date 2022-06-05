Fest celebrates ceramic grill's versatility

NEW HAVEN – About 1,000 people gathered at BBQ Store & More in New Haven on Saturday to enjoy food such as pizza, bison, camel and even macaroni and cheese grilled on the Big Green Egg – and maybe buy their own grill.

This was the 14th annual Eggfest at 17007 Doty Road, a festival advertising the Big Green Egg, and a time for potential customers to get a glimpse of the product in action before buying.

Mark Syoen, Big Green Egg representative, said the grill is ceramic, so it holds in both the heat and moisture of the food while it cooks. He said customers enjoy the Egg because they said food tastes better than it would with a traditional steel grill.

“I've heard many stories about people who have gone to Eggfest and been amazed by the food, but they don't buy an Egg that day,” Syoen said. “They come back and buy one in a month.”

Syoen said this is the largest such grilling gathering in the Midwest, and this year, “attendance was fantastic.” Syoen was one of the cooks for the event, grilling both pizza and macaroni and cheese for attendees.

“Eggfest originated to call attention to the versatility and exceptional cooking of the Egg,” he said. “I've had a look of people come up to me today and say, 'Wow, yum, that pizza is incredible.'”

Each year, staff from the outdoor supply store invites past customers to cook at the event, said Tyler Schwartz, sales and service manager. They let the cooks decide what to grill, and each year, there is some exotic food. This year, for instance, Schwartz said there were bison, camel and elk.

“We usually get good feedback from customers about the food we make and the product we sell,” he said. “People will be hard pressed to find a grill better than the Big Green Egg.”

Sam Schmucker, co-owner of the barbecue supply shop, said each year, they expect around 1,000 people to show up at Eggfest and anticipate to sell at least 25 to 30 grills at the event. Admission to Eggfest was $15, and attendees had access to all the food and activities.

Festival visitors also received a 10% discount on all items at the store Saturday. The ceramic grill's price ranges from about $400 to $2,000, depending on the size, according to BBQ Store & More's website. Weber gas grills sell for anywhere from about $600 to $1,200, according to Lowe's website.

Tyson Burkhart, BBQ Store & More customer, said he heard about the festival and the Big Green Egg through his customers at the Ginger Fresh Market in Ossian. Burkhart is the market's meat manager.

After hearing about the grill, Burkart said he has bought two and was thinking about buying a third Saturday.

“They are absolutely lovely,” he said. “I should've bought one a long time ago.”

Burkhart bought an Egg to cook in Eggfest but is waiting until next year so he can come up with some ideas.

“I am definitely cooking next year,” Burkhart said. “I think the food is excellent, and the product is pretty amazing.”

