Food pantries see need grow, donations fall

The rising cost of grocery store trips – with the prices on pantry staples steadily climbing – has pushed more families into food pantries.

And staff at local food banks worry that their clients have to make decisions between paying for rent, medicine and food.

Katie Savoie of Community Harvest Food Bank, said the organization has had a 37% increase in clients since the beginning of 2021.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Community Harvest went from serving 500 families to 1,200 to 1,300 families a week, said Savoie, director of development. Numbers dropped back to about 500 at the end of 2020, but now the food bank is seeing about 750 families weekly.

Staff at Associated Churches, The Bethany Pantry and Butler United Methodist Food Pantry last month all reported an uptick in clients. None of the food pantry officials interviewed could find clients who wanted to speak publicly about how those services supplement their grocery needs.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, increased 1.3% from February to March. The CPI for groceries increased 1.5% from February to March 2022, and was 10% higher than March 2021, according to the USDA's Food Price Outlook, 2022.

Savoie said things that people depend on are no longer affordable, leading people to rely on food banks. She remembers buying a dozen eggs at Aldi for 49 cents a few years ago.

“I just went there yesterday, it's $2.39 for a dozen eggs,” she said. “Eggs have always been a cheap and healthy source of protein, but that's changing.”

Cheryl Stebbins, Gethsemane Lutheran Food Pantry coordinator, said client numbers are slowly increasing, especially with the elderly, which makes up 20% of the need. She said 80% of their clients are repeat clients.

“They're always food insecure,” she said. “They rely on this.”

As more people need food pantries, food banks need more food.

Rising prices are also a challenge for the pantries, and donations have begun to dwindle. Typically, food banks receive donations from sources including retailers such as Meijer and Walmart, local farms, individuals, businesses, churches and schools, usually through food drives.

Mel Ebers, director of Butler United Methodist Food Pantry, said she hasn't had any food donations in the last few months and she understands why.

“People are focused on getting themselves food first before they go and buy strangers food. I totally understand that,” she said. “I think it's just going to get to this point where people are going to say, 'OK, are we going to be able to pay rent or buy groceries?'”

Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox said his office has seen steady numbers for most of its programs, which include assistance with food and paper products, prescription medication, shelter, transportation, utilities and burials.

Requests for food vouchers haven't increased, but clients have asked for gasoline vouchers, something the township didn't previously provide. Knox said the township board voted to increase food vouchers and gasoline vouchers in anticipation of a growing need.

“We spent an hour, an hour and a half, just talking about the price of diapers ... ,” he said of the April 12 meeting. “There's definitely a need, and we can see it.”

The food voucher allotment is $180 per month, and paper and personal products is $65, which increases with household size. Knox said those in need of assistance should apply as soon as possible.

The Rev. Roger Reece, executive director at Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, said the organization has also experienced fewer donations, but the real trouble is price hikes at the wholesale level.

Reece said the annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which took place May 14, usually supplies enough stock to last through the fall. He said the food drive went well but Reece was unable to provide numbers as of May 23.

The drive returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Donations are collected from mailboxes, sorted and taken to the 21 food pantries in the Neighborhood Food Network of Associated Churches.

Community Harvest, which distributes food to the public, including food pantries, has struggled sourcing food. Savoie said the organization has spent more money this year than ever to buy food. Most of the financial donations come from foundations, individual donors and corporate contributions from local and regional sources.

“Even when we have money to purchase food, it's hard to get,” she said. “We're looking at 12-16 week lead times on items, and sometimes they're just flat not available.”

Ebers, at Butler United, said she has been placing orders weeks in advance to have options in case an order doesn't come through.

“We don't even know if we put an order in, if we'll get it or not,” she said. “We don't know.”