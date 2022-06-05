Graduating triplets push one another to top of class

Jackson’s GPA is 4.08, just a whisker higher than Will’s 4.07 and Aletha’s 4.06.

They rank first, second and third in Central Noble High School’s 110-person graduating class of 2022 and are among thousands of northeast Indiana high school students graduating this spring.

The three seniors each credit hard work, demanding dual-credit classes and a healthy dose of competitive spirit for their success.

And the 18-year-olds have something else in common.

They are the Hoover triplets. And their mom, Shawn Hoover, is Central Noble’s principal.

Some students have made snide remarks that implied the siblings had an easier path to the top because of their close connection to the school administrator’s office. But Principal Hoover has a quick way to shut down that kind of talk.

“I ask them, ‘How would you like to have your mom at school with you every day, all day?’” she said.

Shawn said her children are members of a high-performing senior class.

“They pushed themselves to get where they are, and they just ended up on top,” she said. “They’ve definitely worked for what they’ve gotten.”

Jackson also heard some of those comments early on. But after seeing how hard he works, Jackson said, his peers don’t question his academic success anymore – even in a joking way.

Bonus babies

Corey and Shawn Hoover had hoped one healthy child would be born from her in vitro fertilization treatments almost two decades ago. After eight years of failing to get pregnant the old-fashioned way, it would have been greedy to hope for more.

The expensive medical procedure was their last hope for children of their own.

As luck would have it, three fertilized eggs survived and thrived. Shawn had “a really good pregnancy” and gave birth at 371/2 weeks, close enough to the full term of 40 weeks that the babies weren’t even classified as premature.

Two years later, the couple were blessed with another happy surprise: Samuel, who was a freshman this year.

Shawn and Corey, who owns Hoover Heating Plumbing & Electric in Albion, worked together to feed, burp, diaper and cuddle their triplets – with the help of her mother and his parents.

“We’ve always had a village helping us,” Shawn said.

Corey coordinated their efforts by keeping meticulous written notes on which baby was fed how much at what time, among other statistics.

“They’ve always been very scheduled and regimented,” Shawn said of her three oldest children.

Adopting a routine that included daily study time helped Jackson, Will and Alea (pronounced “Ally”) become straight-A students, she said.

“They came home” from school, Shawn said. “They had a snack. They did homework. And we read every night.”

Jackson said the family has embraced strict schedules up to and including this past year.

“I live the same day, pretty much, every day. It’s just the same thing all over again,” he said. “I’m pretty good at time management.”

That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for individual interests. As the siblings have grown, the boys added football and baseball to their busy days, and their sister added soccer and tennis to hers.

“My life has just been, I feel like, a roller coaster,” Alea said. “We’re such a busy family. Our house is like a train station – everybody coming and going.”

Even so, Shawn has made family dinners a priority. Sometimes that has meant eating at 9 p.m. after an away game, she said, because the time spent together is “sacred.”

“If we’re eating late,” she said, “we’re eating late.”

Growing up Hoover

The triplets had the same teachers throughout elementary and most of middle school, Alea said.

Their mom remembers what she describes as “healthy competition” among them.

“They were making sure they pointed that out – that one missed a spelling word and the other one didn’t,” Shawn said, adding that it wasn’t mean-spirited.

The triplets, themselves, ultimately determined which of them came out on top when it comes to GPA.

Students earn extra points when they take an Advanced Placement course, which allows them to take a test for college credit. Will signed up for one less AP course than Jackson took their senior year, leading to his GPA being 0.01 lower than his brother’s.

Will enjoys language arts more than mathematics, so he chose not to take an advanced calculus class that his brother tackled.

“I feel like I was a lot less stressed out” at homework time this school year, he said.

Alea’s slate of AP courses conformed to her interests as well. She knew her choices would take her out of the running to be valedictorian.

“That’s just not my goal,” she said. “My goal is to prepare myself for my future. I don’t regret it at all.”

Will didn’t buy into sibling rivalry.

“We were always our biggest supporters,” he said. “We were always competing – but cheering for each other at the same time.”

Typical Will.

Alea described him as “long hair, don’t care.” “He’s really relaxed,” she added.

Jackson, on the other hand, “is very down to business, and it works for him,” his sister said. “He knows what he wants and goes after it.”

Alea considers herself a mixture of both brothers. And, yet, she’s her own person.

“They all have very unique personalities,” their mother confirmed.

3 kids, 3 colleges

Their unique interests are pulling the triplets in separate directions for college – Ball State, Purdue and Trine universities. Shawn is just glad all three will be within two hours of home.

Jackson knew early on that he wanted to go to Purdue in West Lafayette.

“I grew up in a small town, and I just wanted to experience a bigger population, more things to do,” he said.

Even though this fall will be his first time without his family close by, Jackson isn’t concerned.

“I’m kind of looking forward to it,” he said. “It will be a fresh start. Change is good.”

Jackson plans to study cybersecurity because he likes computers and “it sounds fun.”

Alea, who will study nursing at Ball State, discovered her interest early on.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I loved to play doctor,” she said, acknowledging that her brothers were her first patients. “If someone fell off the bed, I wanted to see it and put a Band-Aid on it.”

Her goal is to work in the emergency department as a travel nurse – someone who goes from one hospital to another for short-term assignments of a few weeks or months. Alea longs to travel and figures she might as well do it while she’s young.

Preferred assignments, she said, will be “mostly where it’s warm.”

Will plans to study business administration at Trine. After helping with his dad in the heating, plumbing and electrical business, he wants to work there and eventually succeed his father in running the company.

“He always said it was available if that was what we wanted to do someday,” Will said, adding that his father stressed the importance of earning a college degree first.

Not only does Trine have a good business program, but its Angola campus is close to home – just 30 minutes from Albion. Will liked that. He also likes that some high school classmates are headed to Trine.

That will be a hedge against loneliness.

“It’s going to be weird getting adjusted to it at first,” he said of attending classes without Jackson and Alea nearby.

But there are advantages, too.

“I’m looking forward to just trying new things, because everything will be new,” he said. “I’m just going to be myself wherever I go.”

Coming to a close

Central Noble’s graduation ceremony was Friday night in the school’s gym. The Hoovers’ graduation party is today.

The triplets are each holding down two jobs for the summer, squirreling away money for the coming year.

Shawn, like always, is focused on the logistics of having three children attending three colleges. She’s not allowing herself to think ahead to September, when there will be three empty chairs at the family’s dinner table. She’s thinking about August.

“We’re still holding our breath with move-in dates,” she said. “We’re hoping the move-in dates won’t all be the same. But if they are, we’ll deal with it. We’ll divide and conquer.”

Alea is thinking more short term. She realizes this might be the last time they all live together. She plans to savor every moment of family time this summer.

She is often asked what it’s like to grow up as a triplet. Alea struggles to answer because she’s never known anything different.

But she’s sure about how lucky she feels to have two brothers who’ve always had her back.

“I feel like we have definitely always fed off each other, pushed each other to be better,” Alea said. “I’m happy for them, and they’re happy for me.”

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she added. “Growing up with them has been a great experience for me.”

