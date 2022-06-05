Neighborhood opens porches for arts, fun

Williams Woodland Park residents opened the porches of their historic homes Saturday to be used as stages for musicians, artists and storytellers to perform for the public.

The neighborhood south of downtown hosted PorchFest and closed down its streets to make way for pedestrians and food trucks. Donna Kline, PorchFest’s chairwoman, said she and other organizers weren’t sure how many people to expect for the first-time event.

“Would anybody come? Would it just be neighbors? But turnout has been much, much better than we had ever hoped for,” Kline said, noting that she didn’t have an attendance estimate about halfway through the event.

Williams Woodland Park has been known for hosting a holiday home tour for about 30 years, but the event had to be canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought, well, let’s try to do something on the porches of our homes so people are still going to look at them and appreciate them like we do but just from a different perspective, a different time of year,” Kline said.

Visitors were greeted by various sounds and experiences as they walked down Webster Street. One porch served as a stage for rock musicians while another porch down the street featured strings and percussion covers by Parallel Souls.

Jim Sack, a local historian and the founder of GermanFest, told stories about Herman Mackwitz on the porch of the former home of the publisher of Freie-Presse-Staats-Zeitung, Fort Wayne’s German language newspaper that closed in 1927.

One homeowners’ lawn was turned into KidFest, a zone where children could have their faces painted, blow bubbles, play yard games and hear stories.

Carmen Dillon, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 15 years, said she normally paints inside her home after her kids go to sleep. On Saturday, she set up her easel – featuring a fresh pink peony for inspiration – in the front yard in a shady spot and painted for the public.

Austin Gerali, who moved to the neighborhood last year, said his band 4 Man Trio has never played a porch before Saturday, but they had a lot of fun.

Gerali said he was excited the neighborhood wanted to do an event that supported local artists and businesses.

Lyndsay Perez said the Williams Woodland Park residents always talk about being a “front-porch community,” so she was happy to see the porches celebrated in a new way.

“I’m hoping this is a new tradition because it’s definitely a different vibe than when it’s cold and snowy and that kind of thing,” Perez said. “It’s nice to have a balance with both seasons.”

Kline has loved being part of a community that is actually neighborly. She previously lived in a neighborhood outside Chicago for more than 12 years.

“Within six weeks here, we knew more of our neighbors and they knew us than in all those years outside of Chicago,” she said. “It’s just such a good feeling.”

