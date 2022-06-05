Sights above, on ground thrill throngs at air show

While thousands of theatergoers nationwide were watching “Top Gun: Maverick” on Saturday afternoon, about 35,000 people were seeing the real thing during the first day of the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show.

The Thunderbirds were the grand finale for Saturday's show, doing maneuvers similar to those seen in the movie. Before that, there were propeller planes performing aerial stunts, sky writers and sky divers.

On the ground at the 122 Air National Guard Base were planes and helicopters that visitors could touch or even climb into, and children were playing at the controls when they could. There were carnival attractions, food tents – and a fair amount of movie-related merchandise in the crowd.

Matthew Siegwart, 14, of Wisconsin wore a “Top Gun” shirt with the logo from the original movie. He was in Fort Wayne visiting family and thought the air show was awesome, not just in the air.

“I like to see the big military planes up close,” Siegwart said. He hadn't seen the new “Top Gun” yet but planned to that night.

His mother, Kathryn Williams, of Fort Wayne said it was a good family outing. She likes seeing the Thunderbirds, who are at the top of their field.

“I grew up with the military, so anything military is exciting,” Williams said. She seconded Siegwart's plan to see the new movie at the drive-in.

Another audience member, Max Chern, visiting from Ohio, had seen the first film “a million times” and the sequel Friday.

“I work in the aerospace field, so this is what I live for,” said Chern, who's doing research in Ohio as part of his program at the University of Virginia. “It's just the kind of stuff that gets you going.”

It was Chern's first air show, and he liked the demonstrations. Comparing the air show to the movie, he said, “walking out of it, you get the same feeling.”

Chern was visiting his friends Alena Golda and Mason Liu, who are aerospace engineers in Fort Wayne. Their professional training makes the three more critical movie viewers.

“We're engineers,” Chern said. “We have a good idea what's possible or not possible.”

Saturday was also the first air show for Tim and Jill Etgen of Wapakoneta, Ohio, birthplace of Neil Armstrong. They had already been to see “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“That's kind of why I wanted to go to my first air show,” Tim said. “It's a nice day. We thought we'd try it.”

He liked the speed of the Thunderbirds, and he liked that the event wasn't too crowded. He'd heard Dayton's air show crowd was shoulder-to-shoulder.

Jill said the Thunderbirds were great, and she enjoyed when they came from behind the audience and shocked the crowd. “A couple times they got you with that flyby,” she said.

Fort Wayne resident Flora Robinson was at the last air show in 2019 and this year brought her children, Chris, 1, and Katelyn, 8.

Katelyn liked going into the aircraft on exhibit, including a helicopter, but she preferred the flying planes. She'd like to fly one of the Blacksnake planes someday, she said.

For others, the air show was nostalgic. Leland Sills of Muncie said that he might have worked on the displayed B-52 in 1967, when he was an aircraft instrument mechanic at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. He planned to look up the aircraft numbers when he got home.

“I try to get to any (air shows) that are reasonably close,” he said. “It's everything I worked for, for four years. Show the people what freedom looks like.”

