Arab Fest back, better than ever

A Headwaters Park stage became more crowded Sunday as audience members leapt onto the platform, joining a dance troupe performing as part of Arab Fest.

The performers quickly welcomed those willing to share the spotlight, and together those onstage – men, women and children – clasped one another's hands and formed a circle, feet stomping and kicking to the music's beat.

The inviting atmosphere was inherent to the two-day event, which not only highlighted Arab food and entertainment but also Arab hospitality. Assem Nasr, an organizer, compared it to Olive Garden.

“When you're here, you're family,” Nasr said, quoting a slogan for the Italian restaurant chain.

The festival had a lot of family to welcome in its sixth year, the first since before the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday afternoon, people filled dozens of folding chairs facing the stage while others gathered around tables to eat such fare as chicken kabobs and falafel as even more people waited in line for food, paid $10 for camel rides and browsed a market offering henna, clothing and other items. Admission was free.

Nasr, who is Lebanese, used a broad term – hordes – to quantify attendance.

“We are so completely astounded and surprised by the turnout,” he said, guessing people are thirsty for social interaction after enduring pandemic-related restrictions.

As two women performed traditional Arabic dances, attendee Naida Khalilova of Fort Wayne stood near the stage, studying the posters displaying notable Arab Americans in various sectors – entertainment, public intellectuals and journalists, public service, sports and business.

“I love him,” Khalilova said, pointing to actor Tony Shalhoub before spotting a photo of broadcast journalist Hoda Kotb. “I love her, too.”

Khalilova – whose heritage includes some Arab and Middle Eastern ancestry – then caught sight of a surprising photograph – one of actor Vince Vaughn. The poster indicated he's Lebanese. That's “quite a nice discovery,” said Khalilova, who is originally from Azerbaijan, an Asian country partly bordered by Russia and Iran.

Other tidbits about Arab cultures dotted the park grounds. Signs on red posts displayed information about contributions to areas including film and TV, coffee, modern architecture, literature, surgery, technology and algebra.

Maria Solis of Fort Wayne said she enjoys learning about different cultures – she was president of her high school's World Culture Club – and she stopped by Arab Fest with her siblings before going to work.

With henna freshly applied to her hands, Solis bought a glass cup that, for $5, offered free refills of Arabic tea. She already sampled Arabic coffee through a similar offer with a ceramic cup.

“I love their coffee,” Solis said.

After trying some food and dancing onstage, there was one thing left for 7-year-old Evelyn Grzetich to do – ride a camel as her parents, Patty and Edward Grzetich, looked on.

Edward Grzetich said he likes events such as Arab Fest because they show how people share more similarities than differences. For example, he compared Arab Fest's camel rides with the pony rides once offered at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

“Same concept,” he said. “Different culture.”

