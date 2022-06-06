Fort Wayne

Fire kills 5 dogs in converted garage

Five dogs died in a Sunday morning house fire on the city's northwest side, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a news release.

Crews arrived about 4:15 a.m. to find fire coming from a converted garage at the end of the one-story home at 2518 Weststate Court, just north of West State Boulevard and east of Hillegas Road. Nobody was home, the release said, but the dogs were found dead.

It was unknown whether the house had a working smoke detector, the fire department said, noting the investigation continues. The home reportedly sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage.

FWCS to begin distributing meals

Fort Wayne Community Schools' free summer meal program begins today at various sites, including Allen County Public Library locations, the district said in a news release.

Eligible recipients are ages 18 and younger and adults enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Children must be present to receive the food, and they must eat the meals on-site, the release said.

The program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. The Summer Food Service Program for Children reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.

Meals will be served weekdays except June 20 and July 4. Hours vary. Go to www.fortwayneschools.org for information.

– Journal Gazette