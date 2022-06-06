Road restrictions for June 6

WEST MAIN STREET

Closed between Broadway and Van Buren Street though June 27.

HUNTER ROAD

Closed between Malcom and Lima roads, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between Berry and Wayne streets today.

BLUFFTON ROAD

Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.

LAFAYETTE STREET

Lane restrictions between Baltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.

LANDIN ROAD

Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street through June 15.