Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for June 6
WEST MAIN STREET
Closed between Broadway and Van Buren Street though June 27.
HUNTER ROAD
Closed between Malcom and Lima roads, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
CALHOUN STREET
Closed between Berry and Wayne streets today.
BLUFFTON ROAD
Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.
LAFAYETTE STREET
Lane restrictions between Baltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.
LANDIN ROAD
Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street through June 15.
