Man admits he stabbed 75-year-old woman

A man who claimed the arthritis in his hands made it impossible for him to commit the crime pleaded guilty today to murder in the 2019 stabbing death of a 75-year-old woman.

Juan J. Molina, 62, had been charged with murder, felony murder -- one committed in the act of another felony -- and robbery in the May 14 slaying of Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders. He pleaded guilty to murder, and a plea agreement calls for him to spend 45 years in prison.

The other charges likely will be dismissed when he is sentenced March 26. A three-day trial had been scheduled to start next week.

