Man pleads guilty in woman's stabbing death

A man who claimed the arthritis in his hands made it impossible for him to commit the crime pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in the 2019 stabbing death of a 75-year-old woman.

Juan J. Molina, 62, had been charged with murder, felony murder – one committed in the act of another felony – and robbery in the May 14 slaying of Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders. He pleaded guilty to murder, and a plea agreement calls for him to spend 45 years in prison.

The other charges likely will be dismissed when he is sentenced March 26. A three-day trial had been scheduled to start next week.

Police called to Duncan-Sanders' Lincolndale Avenue home found her dead and covered in blood. She had been stabbed multiple times, investigators said.

In a letter he sent last month to Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, Molina said he couldn't have committed the crime because he is “100% disabled.” He also asked in the letter to dismiss his court-appointed attorney and represent himself, but he changed his mind in a court hearing this week.

Duncan-Sanders filed a report in February about a suspicious person and when police arrived, Molina was there, according to court documents. Molina said at the time he had been with the woman's grandson and was helping the grandson remove property from Duncan-Sanders' home, the documents say.

Months later, a woman who had gone to Lincolndale Avenue with Molina told police she saw Molina covered in blood and carrying a knife, a probable cause affidavit alleges. The woman drove him to a garage, where he apparently lived, and Molina changed clothes and put away the knife, investigators said.

Police found Molina with a black eye, a scratch on his neck and several cuts to his hands that were bandaged, they said.

