84 years given for attack on pair

Raymond Demby tearfully apologized Friday for the brutal 2018 attack in which his ex-girlfriend and her teenage daughter were struck with a hammer and shot.

“This is somebody I was supposed to be protecting, not hurting,” said Demby, 53. “I can't take it back.”

Minutes later, an Allen County judge ordered him to spend 84 years in prison.

He broke into a home at 4601 Spatz Ave. around 4 a.m. April 25, 2018. Courtney Madison, who had broken up with Demby after they dated for about a year, and Kiara Jones, then 18, were on the couch and awoke to the sound of glass breaking.

Demby, who violated a court order requiring him to stay away from Madison when he arrived at the home, struck them with the hammer and shot them before fleeing in a stolen Pontiac Aztec, which he crashed on South Harrison Street.

Madison was shot twice and would have died if she hadn't received medical attention quickly, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Brent Ecenbarger said.

Demby relied on an insanity defense at trial in February, and prosecutors and defense attorney James Hanson agreed Demby has battled mental health disorders for years. Hanson reiterated the claims in a sentencing hearing in Allen Superior Court, where he pushed for a more lenient sentence.

“What took place was not entirely a cold-blooded, direct decision,” Hanson said. “The mental health component is front-and-center.”

Prosecutors charged Demby with several felonies in the attack, and jurors Feb. 6 found him guilty but mentally ill of attempted murder, aggravated battery, burglary with serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, invasion of privacy, auto theft and resisting law enforcement. They also found him guilty of using a gun.

Questions about Demby's mental state first arose in June 2018, when his lawyer at the time, William Lebrato, filed a notice of defense of mental disease or defect and said in a later court hearing Demby was aggressive and unable to assist in his defense.

Psychiatrist Rebecca Mueller testified Demby was “in a manic state” that prevented him from understanding his actions. Psychologists Stephen Ross and David Lombard also each examined Demby and testified he exaggerated on tests in an attempt to make it appear he was sicker than he is.

“There's no question he has some mental health issues, but those issues were not the cause of what happened that day,” said Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee.

No witnesses spoke during the sentencing hearing, but Demby's sister asked for leniency in a letter sent Feb. 22 to Judge Fran Gull.

“I've known my brother all my life and know that he is not all there in his mind and truly needs help not prison time,” Tracy Walters wrote. “I am not in agreement with what my brother done. But there has to be (a) change in the way we deal with individuals who are not all there and it has to start somewhere.”

The guilty but mentally ill verdict means Demby will go to prison, where he will receive treatment.

Gull referenced a handful of Demby's prior convictions in Indiana and Delaware and attempts at rehabilitation before handing down the sentence.

“I'm not sure, Mr. Demby, what more the system can do,” she said.

