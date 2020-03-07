City man admits guilt in attempt to slay wife

A man accused of trying to kill his wife in October pleaded guilty Friday to attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Clinton J. Rowe, 40, shot Jessica Rowe in the mouth Oct. 3, according to court documents, and he had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person. He pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors in Allen Superior Court to the manslaughter charge, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

The move spares him at least a decade behind bars, because attempted murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Rowe's sentence will be decided by a judge April 17, and the other charges likely will be dismissed.

Police were called around midnight Oct. 3 to the 1200 block of Wefel Street, where a witness said Jessica Rowe was screaming that she had been locked out of her home. The witness then heard gunshots, according to charging documents, and officers were called to a hospital.

Jessica Rowe's jaw was shattered, but she reportedly told investigators her husband shot her. She also told emergency room nurses Clinton Rowe was the shooter, according to an affidavit.

Police searched the Rowes' home and found a bullet hole through a window and blood on the ground outside, the affidavit says.

Clinton Rowe reportedly told detectives he and his wife had been drinking at three different bars. He said he drove Jessica Rowe home and left to go drink with his son, court documents say.

The couple did not argue, and Jessica Rowe had not been locked out of the house, her husband told investigators.

“Clinton denied shooting his wife or even being at his home when the shooting happened,” the affidavit says.

