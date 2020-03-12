Appeal follows 60-year ruling

A man sentenced to 60 years behind bars after bombs, guns and drugs were found in his home will appeal his conviction.

Shawn Bacon, 39, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne to 720 months in federal prison, and his lawyer filed a notice of appeal asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit to take up the case.

The one-sentence notice filed by defense attorney Thomas N. O'Malley does not specify a reason for the appeal.

Local police and federal agents raided Bacon's High Street apartment in December 2017, finding two bombs, 22 guns, a ballistic vest and pounds of drugs including methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Two “military-style” rifles, a stolen handgun, an Uzi and more drugs were found in his car, investigators said, and Bacon had at least four earlier felony convictions at the time of the raid.

Some of the guns were stolen, police said.

Jurors in August found Bacon guilty of several crimes including drug possession with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of body armor and maintaining a drug involved premise.

“The long sentences these violent criminals receive is reassuring to the communities they terrorized that law enforcement is on their side,” said Brendan Iber, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assistant special agent in charge.

The case was investigated by the ATF, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police. Bacon will serve his sentence at a federal prison in Milan, Michigan – about two hours from Fort Wayne.

“Today's sentence of 60 years sends a strong message that my office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate the criminal activity presented in this case,” U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said.

mleblanc@jg.net