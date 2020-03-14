Adams judge faces discipline charges

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed three disciplinary charges Friday against Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller.

The commission alleges Miller violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in a legal dispute between Adams County and Drug Court Coordinator Kelly Sickafoose involving her employment status and payment of certain benefits.

One count says Miller “abused the prestige of judicial office” by sending Special Judge Thomas Hakes a letter on Adams Superior Court letterhead in September 2017. Miller had disqualified himself from the matter, and the letter was an attempt to influence Hakes, the commission said.

The second count alleges that from March 1, 2017, through Oct. 16, 2018, Miller “improperly interjected himself” into the legal dispute between Sickafoose and Adams County officials by providing legal advice and offering strategies to Sickafoose and her attorney.

The third count says Miller, a judge since 2009, abused his authority in October 2017 when he gave the appearance to the Adams County attorney that he would pursue additional civil or criminal contempt charges against the county auditor, county commissioners or county council if county officials did not accept Miller's offer that the county pay Sickafoose a $20,000 settlement.

The Code of Judicial Conduct “requires a judge to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity, independence, and impartiality of the judiciary and to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.” The code also requires a judge “to not abuse the prestige of judicial office to advance the personal or economic interests of the judge or others,” the commission said.

The Indiana Supreme Court has the final authority to determine if any misconduct occurred.

The court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject an agreement between the commission and Miller, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.

