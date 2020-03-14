Defendant pleads guilty to stabbing

A 76-year-old man charged in a July stabbing could be ordered to spend up to nine years in prison when he is sentenced April 13.

Mirth Laster had been charged with aggravated battery and battery in the attack that left Eddie Sanders with life-threatening injuries. Sanders was stabbed in the chest, investigators said.

Laster pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery, and a plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of up to nine years. The battery charge likely will be dismissed at the sentencing hearing.

Police were called July 30 to the Lamplight Inn, 300 E. Washington Blvd., and found Sanders with a stab wound near the center of his chest, according to court documents.

He told police Laster was the attacker, a probable cause affidavit states.

Laster had blood on his hands and clothes when he was arrested, police said.

“I (expletive) up,” Laster told them, according to the affidavit.

