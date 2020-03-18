Stalker pleads to child pornography

A Fort Wayne man ordered last year to serve four years behind bars for stalking young girls has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in a separate case.

Brad S. Stoffer, 50, had thousands of images of children engaged in sex acts on a tablet, a laptop and a desktop computer, according to court documents filed in November. Police seized the devices in October 2018.

Stoffer denied having the images then and said “he only had images of girls that he had taken off of Facebook,” a probable cause affidavit said.

Stoffer, of the 7000 block of Lismore Lane, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of possession of child pornography. A plea agreement calls for two 21/2-year suspended sentences and five years' probation.

He was charged in 2018 with 12 counts of stalking and pleaded guilty to six of them. A judge in October ordered him to serve four years of a 12-year prison sentence.

In the earlier case, investigators said Stoffer used social media to find girls and called numbers from a phone book. He reportedly told whoever answered his name was Mike or “Coach Mike,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors who filed the child pornography charges said police found photos on an Amazon Kindle tablet “of what appears to be a subject taking a candid picture from a viewing window in a gymnastic facility of young female students while they are performing gymnastics,” the affidavit says. Other pictures allegedly show girls in a parking lot and at a swimming pool.

More than 2,300 images – mostly of girls and older men – were found on electronics Stoffer owned, court documents say.

An April 9 sentencing hearing is scheduled.

