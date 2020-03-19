Courts move to delay trials, other business

Allen County courts on Wednesday announced emergency measures designed to protect workers and the public from the new coronavirus.

The unprecedented moves approved by the Indiana Supreme Court affect nearly all Superior and Circuit court operations and include postponing dozens of scheduled trials through April 13, canceling non-essential business and limiting criminal court proceedings to litigants, lawyers, court employees and reporters.

Courts will remain open, however.

The local courts are among a growing number of courts statewide that sought permission under a little-used administrative rule to make operational changes in response to things like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Twenty courts – including DeKalb Circuit Court, Huntington Circuit Court and LaGrange Superior and Circuit courts, in northeast Indiana – had received permission from the high court, as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials in Allen County said postponing trials and other hearings likely will create a backlog of cases that will need to be dealt with later. But public health outweighs future problems, they said.

“The most solemn duty we have in the courts is to serve the public, whether by delivering justice or by taking the steps we are announcing today,” Allen Superior Court Chief Judge Andrea Trevino said. “The most prudent thing we can do right now to protect and serve is to dramatically reduce the number of people required to come to the courthouse.”

Typically a place buzzing with activity, the Allen County Courthouse was not as busy Wednesday. A sign taped to the entrance warned people suffering from COVID-19 symptoms or those who might have been in contact with someone infected with the virus from entering the building.

Inside, signs encouraged visitors to practice social distancing and wait outside offices.

John McGauley, court executive, said officials have been meeting for about a month to discuss efforts to respond to the virus.

“We've been planning for emergencies like this for a decade,” he said. “It's all been hypothetical until this week. Now it's all very real.”

Changes affect the courts' criminal, civil and family divisions, but perhaps the most noticeable alteration is pushing back criminal trials.

McGauley said 60 trials had been scheduled but now will be moved.

“It's certainly going to be an issue for us to deal with,” he said. “Offenses will not stop just because courts have had to slow things down.”

Non-essential hearings such as pretrial conferences will be postponed, and other business including trial settings and bond hearings will occur by video.

For civil cases, judges “will be entering appropriate orders concerning the use of juries in individual cases for the trials that are presently set past mid-May,” according to a news release.

“Our website and the orders we will issue in specific cases will be the best, most up to date information regarding procedure as we move forward in these unprecedented times,” Judges Fran Gull and Craig Bobay said in a joint statement. “The public should be assured that our actions are taken with a grave sense of responsibility to the rule of law, and in keeping with the best interests of the health of our citizenry.”

In an interview, Gull – who first took the bench in 1997 – called the situation surreal but said courts must continue to operate.

“Justice does not stop just because there's an illness,” she said. “We have certain obligations that we must honor.”

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards echoed that, saying it's likely courts in coming months will face a backlog.

“I'm not panicked,” she said. “We're just going to have to be flexible.”

