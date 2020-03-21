Murder case brings 125-year prison term

A 2018 rampage in which three people were shot – one was killed – earned the attacker more than a century in prison.

Travon Fincher, 22, was sentenced Thursday to 125 years behind bars for the Aug. 30, 2018, shootings that killed Ricky Pelmear, 40, and left Rachel Burtz and Jason Sandy with serious injuries.

Jurors in February convicted him of murder and two counts of attempted murder. They also found him guilty of using a gun to commit the crimes, a sentencing enhancement that added 10 years to the 55-year sentence for murder handed down by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

Gull also ordered him to serve 30 years for each of the attempted murder charges, for a total of 125 years.

Burtz testified at trial Fincher was at her 816 Madison St. home when he went into a bathroom, came out and started firing. Burtz was shot in the stomach and leg, and Sandy – who refused to testify – was shot in the face.

Pelmear was shot in the chest and abdomen and died on the curb outside, after escaping the house. Sandy, whose jaw had to be reconstructed by doctors, told investigators after the shooting and lawyers in a deposition later that Fincher was the shooter.

The motive, prosecutors said, was drugs and money. Fincher wanted the cash Sandy had in his pocket and marijuana stored in a kitchen cupboard, they said.

In a brief sentencing hearing, Fincher denied responsibility and said he will appeal.

“Jason didn't testify because he know it wasn't me,” he said.

The prison term is lengthy, but it could have been longer: 165 years.

In Indiana, murder is punishable by up to 65 years in prison. Attempted murder carries a penalty of up to 40 years, and the maximum sentence for the gun enhancement is 20 years.

Defense attorney Stanley Campbell asked for a more lenient sentence, arguing Fincher's criminal history is made up of nonviolent offenses.

“It was an ambush,” Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille countered. “(The victims) were helpless.”

mleblanc@jg.net