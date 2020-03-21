Prisoner, in for 70 years, gets 40 more

A man already serving a 70-year prison sentence for beating an 80-year-old woman was ordered Friday to spend an additional 40 years behind bars in a separate case in which a man was bludgeoned to death in 2012.

Zachery A. Doan, 25, had been charged with murder and robbery in the slaying of J.R. Shimer II, 58, an Antiques on Broadway employee who was beaten to death inside the business on New Year's Eve. Doan pleaded guilty in February to robbery as part of an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Friday in Allen Superior Court.

The murder charge was dismissed.

The sentence means Doan likely will never again see the outside of a prison because state sentencing rules require those convicted of serious felonies to serve at least 75% of their sentences.

Nancy Rehling, Shimer's sister, said her brother was an artist with a great sense of humor who loved collecting antiques.

“We were all deeply affected by our brother's death,” she said. “We grew up close. Our goal was to make sure (Doan) was in prison for a long, long time and can't hurt anyone else.”

Doan sat across the courtroom from Rehling, dressed in an orange jumpsuit issued by the Allen County Jail. He apologized and called the crime “uncalled for.”

“I'm sorry for the crime I committed,” Doan said.

Shimer's body was found around 6 p.m. by a vendor who had come to the store to pay rent.

Doan told police he asked Shimer for money and was refused, according to court documents. He tried to reach into the cash register, but Shimer pushed him away, a witness told police. The older man then was pushed to the ground, and Doan started punching him before taking from the wall an object – like a stick with a rock attached to it, charging documents said – and beating him.

A witness told investigators Doan reported getting $11.

Before he was charged last year, Doan reportedly began having nightmares and told fellow inmates about the killing, a probable cause affidavit said. He later denied that in interviews with police, the document said.

In the other case, a woman told police in 2014 that Doan knocked on the door and asked to use the bathroom. He did but returned and asked to use a gas can, documents said.

He later broke into the home and beat the woman, leaving her covered in blood and with a detached retina in one eye. The other eye was “pulverized,” doctors told police.

Doan pleaded guilty in that case to burglary with serious bodily injury and robbery with serious bodily injury.

Before Friday's hearing, Doan was being held at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

