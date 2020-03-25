Insanity to be arson defense

A woman accused of trying to set fire to a duplex will rely on an insanity defense, according to documents filed in Allen Superior Court.

Adrianna Malone, 21, set ablaze a mattress Jan. 8 inside a home at 1926 Lafayette St., police said. She told a firefighter she'd recently been kicked out of her father's home, a probable cause affidavit said.

Angry about the situation, she used a lighter to set the mattress on fire, the document said.

Malone is charged with arson, a Level 4 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Terrill filed a notice of mental disease or defect last week, court records said. The notice asks a judge to order up to three psychologists to examine Malone.

A two-day trial is scheduled to start May 6.

Investigators determined the source of the fire – which spread to other areas of the home – was the mattress in the downstairs apartment, the affidavit said. The home sustained minor fire, smoke and water damage.

Damage was estimated at about $5,000, firefighters said at the time.

Malone had two lighters when she was arrested, court documents said.

