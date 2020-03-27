July 4th attack nets 25 years for burglary

Carlos Avila Jr. kicked in the door to his ex-girlfriend's home last year and shot a man inside, police said.

On Thursday, Avila, 22, was ordered to spend 25 years in prison.

He had been charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in the July 4 attack but pleaded guilty March 2 – the day his trial was to begin – to the burglary charge as part of a plea agreement. The other charges were dismissed.

The ex-girlfriend told police she had dated Avila for a month but had broken up with him when he arrived early to her apartment. He woke her up and stayed for about 45 minutes before being persuaded to leave, according to charging documents.

On the way out, Avila crossed paths with Javis Asher.

“Fighting words were exchanged between (Avila) and (Asher), but they did not actually fight at that time,” a probable cause affidavit said.

Avila and another man returned a short time later, kicking in the door again, investigators said. Both wore T-shirts as masks and the woman identified Avila by his voice and build, police said.

Avila and Asher argued, and Asher was struck with a handgun, court documents said. Detectives said Avila – the only person charged in the case – then shot Asher in the back of the neck.

