Employee pleads guilty to health care fraud

A Hamilton woman working in Fort Wayne pleaded guilty to federal charges of health care fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced Monday.

Prosecutors say Suzi Gawel, 57, was an office manager for a local company that sold durable medical equipment to northern Indiana clients, including Medicaid beneficiaries.

Gawel allegedly used her access to Medicaid patient information to submit more than 200 fraudulent reimbursement claims to Indiana Medicaid. Gawel's alleged scheme gained her about $646,690.

If accepted by the court, Gawel's plea agreement requires her to repay the entire amount of misappropriated funds. She will also serve a prison sentence, which has yet to be determined.

In a statement, Kirsch said “health care fraud will not be tolerated,” adding his office is working with law enforcement partners to find and prosecute fraud.

“This individual's scheme had one purpose – to line her own pockets by defrauding the system,” said Robert Middleton, acting special agent in charge of FBI Indianapolis. “The investigation of health care fraud is a priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners, and we will continue to identify and pursue those who perpetrate this crime.”

