City man charged with raping 13-year-old

A Fort Wayne man is in jail in Tennessee, facing a possible life sentence in federal prison after police say he traveled there to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and raped her when he arrived.

Aungsun Naywin, 31, of the 6700 block of Lemar Drive, is charged in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee with enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. The crime is punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison if he is convicted.

A criminal complaint filed Monday said the girl was reported missing about 6:30 a.m. March 21 in Morgan County, Tennessee. Sheriff's deputies searching six hours later for her noticed a gray van with an Indiana license plate sitting in the deserted parking lot of a school, according to the document signed by an FBI special agent.

Asked who they were, the girl gave her name and a deputy recognized her as the person reported missing, court documents said. Naywin reportedly told the deputy the girl had said she was 18.

“I did not,” she replied, according to the complaint.

Naywin and the girl had conversed via SnapChat. Messages included in the complaint allegedly show he said he wanted to have sex with her after she said she was 14.

The girl told investigators Naywin – known as SnapChat as “johnsmithnlove” and “Baby Boy” – drove her away from her home and raped her.

Naywin is being held at the Morgan County Jail in Wartburg, Tennessee – about 140 miles east of Nashville.

When he was brought there, “he was asked the standard question of whether or not he was a registered sex offender,” court documents say.

“Not until today,” he reportedly said.

