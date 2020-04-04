County courts put jury trials on hold

COVID-19 continues to disrupt the judicial system, and courts in Allen County on Friday canceled jury trials through at least April 30 to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Indiana Supreme Court also extended emergency orders allowing lower courts to curtail operations because of the virus. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Chief Justice Loretta Rush and two key state lawmakers directed counties across the state that have or are considering releasing nonviolent jail inmates “to do so in a responsible and humane manner.”

“They should review the current facility population to properly identify which low-risk, nonviolent juveniles and inmates, if any, may be reevaluated and released safely into their communities under pretrial, probation or community corrections supervision,” a memo signed by Holcomb, Rush, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston says. “This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it's a matter of need in a time of a widespread public health emergency affecting our entire state, at the local level.”

Twenty Allen County Jail prisoners with misdemeanor charges were freed last week to manage the inmate population amid concerns about the virus. None have since been released, but county Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander and court officials said this week the topic is being discussed.

Allen Superior and Circuit courts announced emergency measures March 18 to protect workers and the public from the coronavirus.

Those included canceling nonessential business such as pretrial conferences and postponing trials until April 9.

The measures apply to Superior and Circuit courts and were extended Friday as COVID-19 cases rise.

“We had jurors summoned for six trials before we took this step,” Allen Superior Court Executive John McGauley said.

People who received summonses through April 16 can disregard them, he said, and other requests for jurors this month are being canceled by mail.

The county was among several trial courts in Indiana granted permission by the high court to use administrative rules to fight back against things such as natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Orders approving counties' requests were extended Friday to May 4, which means courts can continue operating with fewer workers and limiting the number of people at the courthouse.

A letter from Rush on Friday urges judges to work with county officials to determine how and whether inmates should be released.

“I am calling upon you to use your convening power as judicial officers to engage your county leaders in these conversations,” she wrote. “During this unprecedented public health crisis, your community is looking to you to lead now more than ever.”

