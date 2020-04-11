Journey guitarist appeals decision

An Allen County judge wants Journey guitarist Neal Schon and Memorial Coliseum to go their separate ways, but Schon won't stop believin' he and his wife are entitled to damages from an alleged incident three years ago.

Schon, a founding member of the band famous for its power ballads, and wife Michaele Schon sued the Coliseum in August 2017, arguing she was injured months earlier by a security guard while trying to photograph the group as it performed at the facility.

Mike Frantz – the security guard – and employer ESG Security Inc. are named in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages. Concert promoter Live Nation was added as a defendant late last year.

Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay in 2018 dismissed punitive claims against the Coliseum but left other portions of the case in place. He went further March 11, throwing out the Schons' case and ruling in favor of the venue.

But the legal party's not over for the couple, which filed paperwork two weeks later to appeal Bobay's order. Claims against Frantz, ESG Security and Live Nation also are pending.

Michaele Schon was trying to take pictures of her husband and bandmates – something she had been allowed to do at other concerts – when “she was violently assaulted and forcibly thrown into a PA system by Frantz” at a March 31, 2017, show, according to court documents. Frantz “seized this opportunity to commit battery and assault upon Michaele Schon, consisting of intentional, harmful, violent, forceful and offensive contact upon her person,” the lawsuit says.

The Schons claim the Coliseum is responsible for the actions of Frantz and his employer, but the judge refused to accept the argument with open arms.

Partly at issue was whether the Coliseum is a governmental entity shielded from liability under Indiana's Tort Claims Act.

The building is owned by the Allen County commissioners and run by the county through a board of trustees.

That makes it a political subdivision, Bobay ruled.

“The Coliseum is thus entitled to immunity under (the law) for alleged losses caused by the conduct of ESG and Frantz,” he wrote.

Bobay also rejected claims the Coliseum “negligently hired ESG and Frantz.”

