St. John the Baptist to run Easter procession

A religious procession will wind through the streets near St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on the south side of Fort Wayne to mark Easter morning – at a time when in-person religious gatherings have been officially discouraged to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The procession will ceremonially carry a consecrated host, believed by Catholics to be the real presence of Christ, on a two-mile route around the parish.

The procession will have a police escort. Starting time is 10:30 a.m. at the church at 4500 Fairfield Ave. The procession will end there around 11:30 a.m.

In a statement, the Rev. Andrew Budzinsky, the church's pastor, said parishioners and others are invited to follow in their vehicles, following guidelines from the Indiana and Allen County health departments, which assisted in developing the idea for the procession.

The guidelines include having only one household in a vehicle, keeping cars 9 feet apart and not exiting a vehicle at any time.

Those over age 60 are asked to stay home because they are at higher risk for developing severe illness from the virus.

In keeping with the guidelines, no communion will be distributed, but participants and others who drive by the church after 11:30 a.m. may receive a blessing.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has given his permission for the procession, the statement says.

From the church, the procession will go west on Sherwood Boulevard, north on South Wayne Avenue, east on Rudisill Boulevard, south on South Harrison Street, west on Lexington Avenue and southwest on North Cornell Avenue.

From there, it will continue south on Hoagland Avenue, west on Pasadena Drive and south on Fairfield, ending at the church's front doors.

“The Catholic Church has taught for 2,000 years that the Eucharist is the Real Presence of Jesus Christ, and so it is a tremendous blessing, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, to know that Jesus Christ is risen indeed, that He keeps His promise, 'I am with you always, until the end of the age' (Matthew 28:20), and He walks our streets this very day,” the statement says.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday reiterated recommendations against having religious gatherings on Easter as a means of practicing social distancing.

