Man says he didn't intend to kill 21-year-old

The Fort Wayne man scheduled to be sentenced Friday for stabbing a 21-year-old woman to death last year is “a domesticated family man who loves his home” and did not commit murder, according to court documents filed this week by his attorney.

An eight-page sentencing memorandum describes Robert D. Littlejohn – a former Purdue University basketball player and son of a Sunday school teacher – as a doting husband, father and grandfather who tried to stay away from trouble following a 1999 conviction and 6-year prison sentence for dealing cocaine.

Kennedy Laramore was stabbed during a fight involving several people Sept. 7 at a home at 1610 Roosevelt Ave., and jurors in March convicted Littlejohn, 56, of murder.

The memorandum filed in Allen Superior Court says Littlejohn “maintains that he is not guilty of murder” but “is remorseful for the fact that he was involved in an altercation that left a young woman dead, and her family left to mourn.”

“I wake up at night thinking about that family, teary eyed, and think about how they have to deal with this and how sorry I am,” Littlejohn told an interviewer, according to the document. “They don't know how I feel, and they don't know how sorry I am. It was not supposed to go like that.

“My intent was not to kill that girl. I'm hurt and discouraged. I cry at night and I pray for that family. It's eating me up inside.”

Indiana law requires prosecutors to prove defendants knowingly or intentionally killed another person.

That's what happened, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said during a three-day trial.

Littlejohn – 6 feet, 9 inches tall and 255 pounds – was drunk and charged “like a linebacker” toward the much smaller Lamore and stabbed her, Chaille said.

Defense attorney Robert Gevers said his client was trying to remove himself from the melee that surrounded him.

Witnesses testified that two knives were found at the scene, and Gevers said Laramore was holding one of them.

Littlejohn is facing a de facto life sentence behind bars.

Indiana sentencing guidelines require those convicted of serious felonies to serve at least 75% of their sentences, and the range of punishment for murder is 45 to 65 years in prison. That means Littlejohn must serve at least 333/4 years behind prison walls, though he likely will be given credit for the time he has spent at Allen County Jail.

The sentencing memorandum says Littlejohn grew up with a family where there was food in the house, “the bills were paid, and he did not consider his family to be poor.” He graduated in 1982 from Elmhurst High School and later enrolled at Purdue, where he joined the basketball team in 1984 and averaged 4.4 points that season.

Littlejohn left school in 1985 to help raise his daughter, the document says, and worked 30 years in construction.

“The people who know Robert describe him as a hard-working and fiercely protective family man,” according to the memorandum. “A man who would put others before himself and a man who is not believed to be capable of murder.”

In a letter sent March 30 to Judge David Zent, Littljohn argued some evidence presented during his trial shouldn't have been and pushed for a reversal of his conviction.

mleblanc@jg.net