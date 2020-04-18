Inmate denied release request

A judge has rejected a request from a convicted killer jailed in Allen County in a separate child molesting case to be released because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Jamone M. Williams, 34, made the request March 26, citing his age, health problems including diabetes and jail conditions he argues make the facility ripe for spreading COVID-19. An emergency motion for release filed in Allen Superior Court says “he can live at home with his wife and can be monitored through GPS-location equipment.”

“There is a pandemic that poses a direct risk to Williams that is far greater if he continues to be detained during this public health crisis,” the motion signed by defense attorney Donald Swanson Jr. says.

Judge Fran Gull denied the request without explanation in a one-sentence order Monday, court records show.

Williams, of the 300 block of East Hoover Drive, was 12 when he shot and killed prominent community activist Prince Chapman in 1998. First charged as an adult with murder, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of an agreement with prosecutors and spent 12 years in prison.

Chapman, 64, did charity work, mentored young fathers and was shot to death on Chute Street, less than a block from the auto shop he had run for 40 years.

Police at the time said a motive for the slaying might have been a dare.

Williams largely stayed out of trouble – he was charged in 2015 with violating a city noise ordinance – after his release in 2012. But he was arrested in February after a 9-year-old boy told police he was raped.

The boy said Williams gave him a back massage before the attacks, which happened at least three times from July 2014 to December 2019, according to charging documents.

He is charged with child molesting, a felony that carries a penalty of up to 12 years behind bars.

A two-day jury trial is scheduled June 10.

Gull last month ordered the release of 20 jail inmates with misdemeanor charges to manage the jail population. Court officials and the county prosecutor's office have said they have considered releasing more, but none have been freed since then.

Court Executive John McGauley said Friday the jail population has since fallen, and Sheriff David Gladieux said last week steps including quarantines for new arrivals to the facility have been taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Steve Stone, a spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff's Department, said there have been no COVID-19 cases among inmates or employees at the jail. He was not sure whether any tests had been conducted.

Inmates facing felonies likely wouldn't be among those freed if the need arose, but that hasn't stopped some from trying.

Gerald Pinkston is charged with three counts of murder in the Thanksgiving Day killings of three people on the city's south side in 2018. He sent Gull a letter in March asking to be released to home detention.

“We never seen anything like this and I am worried for my family,” Pinkston wrote.

No action has been taken on his request, and a May 5 trial date is set.

Another man charged in the slayings – Kameron Joyner, 23 – pleaded guilty to killing Tracey A. Andrews, 21, Colton Messmer, 20, and Joevonn Johnson, 23, in a home on Downingtown Drive. He was sentenced in September to 200 years in prison.

