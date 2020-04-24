60-year term issued in stabbing death

A Fort Wayne man was handed a 60-year prison term Friday for stabbing a woman to death during a fight at a home on the city's south side last year.

A jury found Robert Littlejohn, 56, a former Purdue University basketball player and son of a Sunday school teacher, guilty of murder following a trial in early March. Prosecutors said Littlejohn chased and stabbed 21-year-old Kennedy Laramore Sept. 7 as a fight raged among several people inside and outside a home at 1610 Roosevelt Ave., near South Anthony Boulevard and East Paulding Road.

In Indiana, murder carries a penalty of 45 years to 65 years behind bars, and state sentencing guidelines require those convicted to serve 75% of their sentences. That means Littlejohn will serve at least 45 years of the sentence imposed by Allen Superior Judge David Zent. Littlejohn was given credit for 229 days in jail awaiting the outcome of his case.

During Littlejohn's three-day trial, defense lawyer Robert Gevers said Littlejohn was trying to defend himself as he tried to get away from the surrounding melee. He had minor injuries to his neck and chest area.

Two knives were found at the home, witnesses testified, and Gevers said one of the knives was held by Laramore, who left the kitchen in the home with the weapon held above her head.

To prove murder, prosecutors are required to show defendants knowingly or intentionally killed another person. Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille argued Littlejohn, who is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and 255 pounds, likely was drunk and singled out Laramore, who was about 5 feet tall.

An eight-page sentencing memorandum filed this month describes Littlejohn as a doting husband, father and grandfather who tried to stay away from trouble following a 1999 conviction and six-year prison sentence for dealing cocaine.

"I wake up at night thinking about that family, teary eyed, and think about how they have to deal with this and how sorry I am," Littlejohn told an interviewer, according to the document. "They don't know how I feel, and they don't know how sorry I am. It was not supposed to go like that.

"My intent was not to kill that girl. I'm hurt and discouraged. I cry at night and I pray for that family. It's eating me up inside."

The sentencing memorandum states Littlejohn grew up with a family where there was food in the house, “the bills were paid, and he did not consider his family to be poor.” He graduated in 1982 from Elmhurst High School and later enrolled at Purdue, where he joined the basketball team in 1984 and averaged 4.4 points a game that season.

Littlejohn left school in 1985 to help raise his daughter, the document says, and worked 30 years in construction.

"The people who know Robert describe him as a hard-working and fiercely protective family man," according to the memorandum. "A man who would put others before himself and a man who is not believed to be capable of murder."

In a March 30 letter to the judge, Littlejohn argued some evidence presented during his trial shouldn't have been and pushed for a reversal of his conviction.

