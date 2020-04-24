Interviews for judge's replacement in June

Interviews for candidates to replace a longtime Allen County judge will be held in June.

Allen Superior Court Judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer – the court's longest-tenured jurist and the county's first female judge – announced in January she will retire June 15 after nearly 30 years handling civil cases.

The court's Judicial Nominating Commission will interview seven candidates to replace her June 9, the Indiana Supreme Court announced Thursday. Interviews will be open to the public and held at the Allen County Courthouse.

Among those to be interviewed are Superior Court Magistrates Brian Cook, Lori Morgan and Jason Custer. Cook was appointed in 1999 and handles civil cases; Morgan was appointed in 1995 and serves in the court's Family Relations Division; and Custer took the bench in 2016 and handles cases in the Misdemeanor and Traffic Division.

Other candidates include attorneys Andrew Williams, Andrew Teel, David Bailey and George Sistevaris.

Commissioners will select three finalists, whose names will be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb. Holcomb will choose Boyer's successor.

Boyer was appointed judge by former Gov. Evan Bayh in 1991, and she was elected to the post the next year. She was reelected in 1998, 2004, 2010, and 2016 and presides over cases involving businesses, medical malpractice and personal injury.

The new judge will serve out Boyer's term, which ends in 2022.

