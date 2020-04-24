Man handed 25-year sentence for shooting wife

A man accused of trying to kill his wife last year was ordered Thursday to spend 25 years behind bars.

Clinton J. Rowe, 39, shot Jessica Rowe in the mouth Oct. 3, investigators said.

He had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person but pleaded guilty in March to attempted voluntary manslaughter as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

He was sentenced Thursday in Allen Superior Court.

Police were called around midnight to the 1200 block of Wefel Street, where a witness told them Jessica Rowe had been screaming that she was locked out of her home. The witness heard gunshots, charging documents say, and investigators were called to a hospital.

Her jaw was shattered, but Jessica Rowe told police her husband shot her. She also told emergency room nurses Clinton Rowe was the attacker, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A search of the Rowes' home revealed a bullet hole through a window and blood on the ground outside.

Clinton Rowe reportedly told detectives he and his wife had been drinking at bars.

He said he drove his wife home and then left to go drinking with his son, court documents say.

The woman was not locked out of the house, and they did not argue, Clinton Rowe told them.

“Clinton denied shooting his wife or even being at his home when the shooting happened,” the affidavit says.

The guilty plea saved him at least 15 years in prison because attempted murder is punishable by up to 40 years, and the other charges would have added time to that if he had been convicted at trial.

The other charges were dismissed.

