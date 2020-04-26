Virus wreaking havoc on courts

The quiet, open space is jarring.

A typical day at the Allen County Courthouse features hundreds of people shuttling from room-to-room for meetings and hearings. Visitors seeking help with legal problems or access to documents including no-contact orders and marriage licenses typically would line up at offices as a murmur of voices echoed through the building's rotunda.

No more, since the COVID-19 pandemic has largely emptied the often busy building and disrupted regular business for more than a month.

“The lack of people coming into the courthouse has been the biggest (change),” said Clerk Chris Nancarrow, whose office handles court records and more than $90 million each year in financial transactions.

The nascent tranquility is a result of emergency measures first approved by the Indiana Supreme Court in March and adopted by local court leaders to prevent the rapid spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds in Allen County and thousands across the state. Rules limiting gatherings of more than 10 people are set to expire next month, but the effects on court operations such as jury trials will be long-lasting.

Attorneys, judges and others are planning for a legal world that looks much different than it did in March.

Trials in criminal cases can involve more than 100 people – potential jurors, jurors selected to serve, attorneys, defendants, witnesses, court staff. Those proceedings were canceled April 3 to prevent close-quarter contact, but are scheduled to start again June 1. But measures to maintain social distancing and masks might be provided to those inside the courtroom.

In civil cases, litigants will continue discussions by phone and via video-chat rather than in-person with judges.

That's not all. As cases and hearings have been postponed amid the scaling back of court business, those must be rescheduled and processed amid a possible looming glut of new filings.

Documents, discussions with attorneys and interviews with the judges who manage Allen Superior Court's criminal, civil and juvenile divisions reveal some uncertainty about how, when or if things will return to normal. They also show earnest efforts to grapple with and solve ever-evolving challenges brought on by quickly changing circumstances.

“It's kind of been a blur,” said Judge Fran Gull, who heads the criminal division. “We're trying to maintain and manage a giant system. We all have files now called COVID-19 files. I never thought I'd have one of those.”

Her file – an expandable folder that sits on her desk in a third-floor office – includes notes from administrative meetings begun nearly two months ago to prepare and outline plans for shifting operations in response to the virus.

In one early note, Gull cites a need to prepare for slight disruptions.

“This is far from slightly disruptive,” she said last week.

Wave expecting

Gull and other judges joined March 18 to order Allen County Courthouse off-limits to visitors, but exceptions were offered for essential staff, lawyers, reporters and Allen County Sheriff's Department employees, who have offices there.

Statistics on case filings since the pandemic took hold here also illustrate significant changes in workloads.

Total cases filed Jan. 1 through April 17, 2019, numbered about 19,000. This year, over the same period, filings are down about 13% to about 16,700.

A comparison of “COVID Months” provided by Nancarrow shows an even more stark drop.

From March 16 to April 17 last year, 6,450 cases were filed in Allen County. The same dates for 2020 saw just 3,250 cases filed – an almost 50% decrease.

Filings for marriage licenses – among the most popular items offered at the courthouse – are down 33% from mid-March to mid-April, compared to 2019 over the same period.

Nancarrow wrote in an April 9 email to Indiana Supreme Court Justices Steven David and Christopher Goff that he is preparing “to possibly expect a tidal wave of work when things 'return to normal.'”

“The big burden going forward could be the stress of increased filings,” Nancarrow said in an interview.

He'd like next month to be back at full staff – less than half of the clerk's regular staff of about 55 is at the courthouse now – but guidelines on essential workers have shifted before and could again.

Juvenile center

Significant shifts occurred at the Allen County Juvenile Center, which includes court space, the county's juvenile jail and an alternative school.

A normal day at the Wells Street facility would include people crowded into and around courtrooms and inside the detention facility. A docket would feature several cases – and, possibly, dozens of people – scheduled at the same time but heard individually by a judge or magistrate.

“A lot going on in that building, on a typical day,” Judge Andrea Trevino said.

She oversees the facility and Allen Superior Court's Family Relations Division. Trevino, who took the bench in 2018, also is the court's chief judge – a position that involves running judges' meetings and signing the court's annual budget.

A COVID-19 Response Timeline provided by Court Executive John McGauley shows Trevino was among the first to issue orders that put in place restrictions on who can enter court facilities and when. On March 13 – five days before limits were in place at the downtown courthouse – the juvenile center suspended visits for jailed juveniles.

Visits from volunteers with groups such as Youth for Christ that offer programs to youth housed there also were blocked. Juveniles now are offered extra daily phone calls.

A few days later, guidelines were issued limiting hearings to one or two courtrooms so cleaning staff could focus on disinfecting those after-hours. Staff on March 19 began taking the temperature of workers and the youth.

“We're being hyper-vigilant right now,” Trevino said. “We have been extra, extra cautious.”

Among other changes: A Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule for necessary court business such as delinquency hearings and some employees working remotely. And like adult court, the juvenile court is now focused on working through cases for defendants already in custody to limit the movement of people from outside to inside the facility.

Trevino also ordered plexiglass be installed at administrative stations frequented by visitors and increased security at the entrance to the building.

“We've been doing everything we can to keep things going that can be done safely,” she said.

Criminal cases

That's also been the case for prosecutors and defense attorneys whose professional lives have been turned upside down.

No longer are there impromptu meetings with colleagues in courthouse hallways to discuss cases. In-person contact with clients is also largely gone.

There will be no jury trials until at least late May, and attorneys are filing much of their court documents electronically – a process that's been available in Allen County since 2017 but used more now.

On-site hearings in many criminal cases have become rare, and defense attorneys are rarely at the courthouse.

William Lebrato, the county's chief public defender, has appeared in court for his attorneys so they can stay away from public gatherings.

“With my position, it's kind of my responsibility to keep the staff safe,” Lebrato said.

He said there are few people in the office, where things are “a little bit less busy” because filings are down. That won't be the case forever, though, and he's expecting a flurry of activity to schedule and reschedule hearings later this summer and into the fall.

Defense attorney Aaron Stoll is working mostly from home – an arrangement he says has allowed him to get more done.

“The vast majority of my hearings have been shut down,” he said, crediting Lebrato for filling in. “I've been to court like twice in the past few weeks.”

Still, there are downsides. Stoll and Lebrato each said not being able to meet with clients at Allen County Jail is a drawback.

They meet instead with defendants by video, an arrangement that does little to build rapport with clients.

“There is a certain amount of relationship-building that a defense attorney must do,” Stoll said, citing as an example persuading a client to accept a plea agreement. “It's a little bit hard to make those relationships ... when you're looking at a screen.”

Mike McAlexander, Allen County chief deputy prosecutor, has seen staff from his office shrink from more than 100 to about 15 to 20. They're working from home, and the prosecutor's office has revamped how it processes cases.

Prosecutors have moved to file charges more quickly, streamlining a system that had taken 72 hours. Investigators then can examine a case and determine whether charges need to be amended or dismissed, McAlexander said.

As for a potential backlog of new cases, he said it's possible.

“Chances are, we're going to have a really compressed calendar on some types of those cases,” McAlexander said.

Gull, criminal division administrative judge, said trials for older cases likely will be held before new cases – the same way it's always been done.

The jury pool typically gathers on the first floor of the courthouse and in the gallery of the courtroom before decisions are made about who is selected to serve. That could change, Gull said, to keep people separated.

“That's a legitimate concern,” she said, referring to residents likely to be leery of gathering among others. “We have to respect that.”

Masks could be distributed, she said, and marks could be made on seating to ensure social distancing. Jurors could be staggered in the jury box.

Civil cases

On the civil side, where there are fewer trials, administrative Judge Craig Bobay said staffers are working from home and attorneys have increased videoconferencing and phone calls.

“I do miss that personal interaction, Bobay said. “We can do more things telephonically and we can probably do some things with video, moving forward.”

Allen Circuit Court – it handles a variety of cases including mortgage foreclosures, civil cases and cases involving drunk driving and habitual traffic offenders – has seen much of the same. Judge Thomas Felts said hearings for defendants in custody at the jail have been held via video, and civil or family case hearings have been conducted by phone.

He, his staff and two magistrates work from home most days, but the office is staffed Mondays and Thursdays.

“Our case numbers indicate there has been a drop-off in criminal and civil case filings but family case filings have remained consistent with prior years,” Felts said in an email. “I would anticipate all filings to increase following our return to business as usual.”

But so much is still uncertain.

“We're making things up as we go along,” Gull said, referring to adapting to keep courts open but keep people safe. “There's no (play)book.”

