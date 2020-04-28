Judges rule against city alcohol vendor

A federal appeals court in Michigan has blocked efforts by a Fort Wayne retailer to send alcohol directly to that state's consumers.

Lebamoff Enterprises, which operates Cap n' Cork stores, and three wine drinkers filed a lawsuit challenging Michigan's alcohol laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit overturned a lower-court decision describing Michigan's restrictions on out-of-state shipments to consumers as an “unjustifiable protectionist regime.”

“Michigan's law promotes plenty of legitimate state interests, and any limits on a free market of alcohol distribution flow from the kinds of traditional regulations that characterize this market, not state protectionism,” Judge Jeffrey Sutton said in a 3-0 opinion released Tuesday.

The dispute centered on a law passed in 2016 by Michigan's Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Gov. Rick Snyder. It allows in-state retailers to ship alcohol directly to consumers, but it doesn't extend the practice to retailers outside the state.

Michigan had argued that retailers would be undercut by out-of-state rivals who could avoid the state's three-tier distribution system – producers sell to wholesalers, who then sell to stores, which sell to customers. Appeals court judges agreed, finding the 21st Amendment – the amendment that abolished Prohibition – “gives the states broad latitude to regulate the distribution of alcohol within their borders.”

“The courts also have permitted states to regulate wholesalers ... as a way to control the volume of alcohol sold in a state and the terms on which it is sold,” Sutton's opinion says. “The federal courts also have permitted states, like Michigan, to require retailers to be physically based in the state.”

The decision sends the case back to the lower court.

It comes after Lebamoff in 2018 won a case in a separate appeals court, which allowed the reopening of a lawsuit in Illinois over the right to sell and ship wine across state lines.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit sent that case back to a lower court to consider when states' alcohol regulations veer from allowances under the 21st Amendment to economic protectionism.

In the Michigan case, Sutton wrote that almost 1,800 non-residents have secured state licenses to sell alcohol.

“Lebamoff can do the same,” his opinion says. “There is no residency requirement, only the requirement that it set up a store within the state – a physical presence requirement that the U.S. Supreme Court and our court permit.”

mleblanc@jg.net

The Associated Press contributed to this story.