City man, 28, charged with exploitation

A Fort Wayne man faces eight felony charges after investigators say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl and used her phone to record it.

Dominique M. Ross, 28, of the 3100 block of Reed Street, also bit and tried to take a gun away from an arresting officer last week, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

Ross, also known as Domonique Ross, had sex with the girl at least three times in March and April, the document says. Police began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip cited Facebook messages “between the victim and the defendant regarding having sexual relations with each other,” John Chambers of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in the affidavit.

Interviewed by police, the girl said Ross used her phone to record the act. Ross was arrested last week and identified as the man in the video by a tattoo on his hand, Chambers wrote.

Ross is charged with child exploitation, disarming a law enforcement officer, battery with bodily injury to a police officer, escape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. The most serious charge – sexual misconduct with a minor – is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

The affidavit says Ross fought with Officer Scott Lewis at St. Joseph Hospital over the gun before Lewis used pepper spray in an attempt to subdue Ross.

“(Ross) managed to stand on his feet as he then turned away from Officer Lewis and ran away from the officer before being tased and was taken back into custody,” the sworn statement says. “During the physical altercation, the defendant bit Officer Lewis on his left forearm causing redness and pain.”

